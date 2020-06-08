Businesses participating in the program, which aims to boost lending to small and mid-size companies through three facilities, will be able to defer principal payments on their loans for two years, up from the previously announced one year. Interest payments will still be deferred for one year. The Fed lowered loan minimums to $250,000 from $500,000 and extended the loan term to five years from four.
Banks will be required to hold 5% of the loans on their balance sheet for all three facilities, where previously they had to hold 15% of loans to more-risky businesses.
The Main Street program will be open for lender registration soon, the Fed said, and it’ll start buying loans “shortly afterward.” The three facilities are backed by a $75 billion investment from the Treasury Department that’s part of the $454 billion allocated by Congress in the CARES Act for the Fed’s emergency-lending programs during the coronavirus pandemic.
