• The rapid wage growth workers have come to enjoy -- that’s also left businesses scrambling -- probably isn’t retreating. A report on Friday is forecast to show average hourly earnings advanced 0.5% last month
• One in three U.S. small businesses now say inflation is their biggest challenge, up from about one in four last quarter
• Pandemic-related disruptions and surging U.S. consumer demand for goods have caused congestion, soaring costs and strained relationships at every link in the supply chain -- from factory to store shelf. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will only make matters tougher
• Putin spent the years after 2014 building up his war chest -- or so he thought. Now, extraordinary measures aimed at Russia’s central bank could crater the country’s economy
• That leaves it facing what Bloomberg Economics calls “four intersecting” crises, which it predicts will unite to tip Russia into a deep recession and cool growth elsewhere
• Chinese President Xi Jinping spent much of the past decade focused on stability. But as he lays the ground for a likely third term as leader, he’s facing more crises than ever, both at home and abroad
