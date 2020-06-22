“There is some interest, but nowhere near at all what we saw with the PPP program,” said Brian Foley, president of the Texas market for Comerica Bank, describing client interest. Comerica is planning to participate in Main Street, he said.

AD

Under the Fed program, firms will make loans ranging in size from $250,000 to $300 million, and sell 95% of them to the central bank. The loans are for businesses that were too big for the PPP, which covered companies with fewer than 500 employees and has made loans with an average size of $110,845.

AD

‘Phenomenal Deal’

An executive at a large commercial bank said borrower demand may pick up by August or September, when the program is set to end. The loans may not appeal to larger borrowers that can get better rates in the capital markets but are a “phenomenal deal” for smaller borrowers, said the executive, whose firm plans to take part in Main Street lending and so asked not to be identified.

AD

PPP’s first round lasted only 13 days before the initial $349 billion was exhausted. Its popularity stemmed from the fact that loans turned into grants if 75% of funds were spent on payroll. Main Street loans will have to be paid back in full and come with a complex set of rules.

“There’s many terms to the program that are challenging for the borrower and for us,” Foley said. “It’s complicated and we’re working to figure out the level of interest for those that are eligible.”

AD

Big Names

To be sure, big names are taking part. JPMorgan Chase & Co, the nation’s largest lender and U.S. Bancorp have indicated on their websites that they’ll participate. And Bank of America Corp., with more than 4,000 branches, says it will, too, as does Wells Fargo & Co.

AD

Some firms have been hampered by changes to the program, which has been modified twice since it was announced in March. The minimum loan size has been reduced and the payment schedule altered, while the central bank has received thousands of comment letters from businesses, lenders and lawmakers.

Lenders must apply traditional underwriting standards to assess borrower creditworthiness for Main Street, while the PPP required only payroll information. Foley said Comerica has had to assign 100 employees to work on getting the firm ready for the program.

AD

Officials are predicting success. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week that the program will start buying bank loans “soon.” And Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said he anticipates that lenders will line up to join.

AD

Demand Anticipated

“I expect over the course of this next week we’ll see more and more pickup,” Rosengren said in an interview. “I anticipate plenty of borrowers and plenty of banks participating.”

Rob Drobnak, a partner specializing in commercial finance law at Nixon Peabody in Chicago, said banks must spend time and money to meet Main Street’s complex terms. And he said lenders might not get enough in return. Borrowers are charged Libor plus 3%. Including fees, banks may get around 5% from the loans.

“There’s a lot of appeal to what the Fed has done,” said Drobnak, who works with both businesses and lenders. “The devil’s in the details, though. The rub is going to be that a lot of lenders aren’t going to want to participate in it.”

AD

AD

Main Street’s New Loan Facility will lend to companies whose debt doesn’t exceed four times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Priority Loan Facility targets companies levered at six times that measure. Both charge the same interest rates.

Same Pricing

“When is the last time there was the same kind of pricing for a 4x deal as for a 6x deal?” Drobnak said.

Main Street comes three months after the start of coronavirus-fueled shutdowns. So lots of businesses have had time to secure lending to get them through the worst part of the downturn.

“It is difficult to predict how large the program will turn out to be in its current iteration,” the Bank Policy Institute, a trade group, said in a statement published Monday. “Whether through existing bank credit or other government programs, many creditworthy businesses have already found access to the credit they needed.”

AD

AD

The Fed is able to buy up to $600 billion in Main Street loans. It will lever up $75 billion appropriated by Congress in the CARES Act to Main Street. The program is set to buy loans through the end of the September, with the possibility of an extension through the end of the year.

“There’s interest from mid-size companies,” said Ted Pitts, president and chief executive officer of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce. “It allows for them to borrow money and defer principle and interest for a short period of time while they start back the business.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com