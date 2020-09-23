“Recent economic data have been encouraging, but I believe the most difficult part of the recovery is still ahead of us,” he said in the text of a speech he’s scheduled to deliver Wednesday in an online forum organized by the Boston Economic Club.

Fed officials on Sept. 16 submitted new economic forecasts, with median projections for unemployment at 7.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from the 8.4% level in August, and 5.5% at the end of 2021. Rosengren said his own projections were “less optimistic.”

Rosengren raised special concern over the possibility that a resurgence in the virus could lead to financial-sector troubles transmitted through commercial real estate, which already exhibited risky behavior before the pandemic.

Credit Headwinds

“A structural shock, like the pandemic, can result in a significant increase in the number of nonperforming loans, eventually impinging the ability of banks and insurance companies to continue to make credit available to borrowers,” he said.

The Boston Fed chief also pointed his finger at the nation’s largest banks to explain the relative lack of activity in the Main Street Lending Program. Administered by the Boston Fed, the program is designed to make up to $600 billion in credit available to small- and mid-sized businesses hurt by the pandemic.

Rosengren made clear he believes the terms of the program “should be attractive to banks, both because of the fees collected” and because the Fed buys out 95% of every loan.

Despite that, he noted that big banks have largely avoided participation. Lenders making at least six Main Street loans all had assets under $20 billion, Rosengren said.

“None of the nation’s largest banks, by this metric, are currently active in the program,” he said.

Rosengen said as of Sept. 21, the Main Street facility had purchased $2 billion of loans and was examining another $2.4 billion made by banks under the program.

