Fink’s remarks come as the world’s largest asset manager navigates a year of turmoil that includes the pandemic and a wave of protests over racial inequality that began in the U.S. He said he expects market uncertainty, which spiked in mid-March, to remain elevated for months to come.
“We should expect a lot of volatility for the next year,” Fink said. “But let’s be clear, markets have done quite well with all this uncertainty.”
The S&P 500 index shed more than 30% of its value before recovering most of its losses since its low for the year on March 23. With about $6.5 trillion under management, BlackRock counts institutions and retail investors around the world among its clients.
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.