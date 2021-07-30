The tepid demand is colliding with a glut of space, as companies including Twitter, Uber Technologies Inc. and Salesforce.com Inc. market offices they no longer need. San Francisco’s vacancy rate topped 20% at the end of the second quarter, the highest level since 2003, according to Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. Direct asking rents are down 14% since their peak at the end of 2019, to $79.93 a square foot.