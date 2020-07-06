Globally, the pace of new infections in Tokyo, Iran and elsewhere is raising concerns about a fresh virus wave. India’s epidemic grew to the third-biggest in the world, surpassing Russia. In Israel, bars and gyms have been closed, and capacity at restaurants and on buses have been limited.

Key Developments:

• Global Tracker: Cases near 11.5 million; deaths exceed 534,000

• World economy that took elevator down faces steep stairs back up

• Support for Trump is declining in areas where the virus is spreading

• Trials and tribulations point to ways to Save Covid Patients

• Generation Z is bearing the economic brunt of the coronavirus

• WHO says research on indoor viral particles is inconclusive: NYT

• Employers find testing employees more trouble than it’s worth

Ireland Extends Travel Guidance (1:15 p.m. NY)

Ireland’s government extended its advice against non-essential international travel until at least July 20, Prime Minister Michael Martin said. The country hasn’t closed its borders but recommends people avoid traveling outside the island. That was expected to change after July 9, but was extended as other countries grapple with rising coronavirus cases. Martin also warned more pubs may not be allowed to reopen as scheduled if problems with social distancing at venues continue.

N.J. Transmission Rate Highest in 10 Weeks (1:11 p.m. NY)

New Jersey’s transmission rate jumped to 1.03 on Monday, the first time since mid-March that the state has seen a situation where each case is causing to least one other new infection. Governor Phil Murphy called the rise “an early warning sign” that the state must redouble its efforts to keep Covid-19 from returning.

Though the transmission rate was up, the state’s hospitalizations over the past 24 hours were at 861. At the peak, more than 8,000 patients were in New Jersey hospitals.

Arizona Infections Slow Gain (11:24 a.m. NY)

Arizona cases increased by 3,352 to a total of 101,441, a 3.4% jump that was below the seven-day average of 4.1%, the state Department of Health Services reported Monday. There was one new death, bringing the toll to 1,810.

According to the state, 61% of total cases involve people under 44 years old, following a national trend of infections hitting a younger demographic. “It’s important for Arizonans to understand that Covid-19 is widespread and circulating in our community, especially in our 20 to 44 year olds,” Cara Christ, director of the health services department, said in a statement.

Miami-Dade to Close Restaurants, Gyms (11:21 a.m. NY)

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez plans to sign an emergency order to close restaurants, gyms and party venues, among other businesses, he said in a statement Monday. The closures will be effective Wednesday. “We want to ensure that our hospitals continue to have the staffing necessary to save lives,” Gimenez said.

Harvard Returning 40% of Students (11 a.m. NY)

Harvard plans to bring 40% of undergraduates to campus starting Sept. 2, including freshmen who will live in single bedrooms and be tested every three days. Students with need-based financial aid who don’t return to campus will get $5,000 per semester for home study. Dining services will transition between touchless pick-up and more traditional operations as the situation warrants, the school said.

Sophomores and juniors would likely not return to campus this year, and if only one group could return in the early 2021 semester, priority will be given to seniors.

Florida Covid Cases Slow Rise (10:29 a.m.)

Florida reported 206,447 Covid-19 cases on Monday, up 3.2% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 5.1% in the previous seven days. Deaths among Florida residents reached 3,778, a 1.3% rise, according to the report, which includes data through Sunday. Seen on a rolling seven-day basis, Florida’s new cases reached 60,106, the highest ever.

Risk of HIV Drug Shortage (10 a.m. NY)

Some 73 countries have warned they’re at risk of having shortages of antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV because of the pandemic, the World Health Organization said. Twenty-four already have critically low stocks or disruptions, according to a survey.

U.S. Airline Travel Surges Over Holiday Weekend (9:33 a.m. NY)

Airline passenger numbers in the U.S. exceeded 700,000 on July 2 for the first time since the pandemic began, according to the Transportation Security Administration. More than 2.6 million passengers were screened by TSA from July 2-5. There were roughly 730,000 airline passengers on Sunday, down from about 2.8 million the same day a year earlier.

Portugal Reports Smaller Increase in New Cases (9:01 a.m. NY)

Portugal reported 232 new cases on Monday, down from 328 on Sunday, taking the total to 44,129, the government said. Daily new cases in Portugal have ranged between 192 and 457 since the start of June. The additional infections are mostly in the greater Lisbon region, where authorities have tightened restrictions and increased testing.

German Official Points to U.S., U.K. in Urging Mask Rigor (8 a.m. NY)

“If you look at how the pubs are being stormed in England, the numbers are rising slightly everywhere, not worryingly yet, but one must be careful that it doesn’t happen very quickly,” Markus Soeder, the premier of the state of Bavaria, said on Monday, adding that the outlook in the U.S. also isn’t particularly bright.

“There’s absolutely no alternative to being prudent and farsighted,” said Soeder, a potential contender to run as the chancellor candidate for the conservative bloc next year.

About 5% of People in Spain Got Virus, Study Shows (7:56 a.m. NY)

About 5% of the population in Spain, one of the European countries worst hit by the pandemic, was infected, according to a study published online in the medical journal The Lancet. As many as 10% in and around Madrid were infected, while in coastal areas the estimate was closer to 3%, the researchers found. About a third of the people who had antibodies -- indicating their immune systems had fought the virus -- had no symptoms, they found.

U.K. Firms to Cull Jobs When Furloughs End (6:49 a.m. NY)

Almost half of businesses taking part in the U.K. government’s coronavirus jobs program expect let go of furloughed staff when support ends in October.

The problem is more acute for medium-sized businesses, of which two-thirds say they’ll have to cut jobs when the subsidies expire, according to polling by Opinium and the think tank Bright Blue. A quarter of businesses will struggle to increase their share of employee salaries between August and October, the report showed.

More than 9 million people in the U.K. have been furloughed since the lockdown started in March. The government has been paying 80% of salaries, with companies able to top it up to 100%.

Becton Dickinson Wins Approval for Fast Covid Test (6:45 a.m. NY)

Becton Dickinson & Co won a U.S. regulator’s approval for a portable Covid-19 test that delivers results in 15 minutes.

The Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency-use authorization for the BD Veritor Plus System, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based Becton Dickinson said Monday.

The hand-held product, about the size of a mobile phone, is part of a new class of antigen testing technology that offers faster, cheaper testing. The first such test, from Quidel Corp., was cleared for U.S. use in May.

Iran Death Toll Continues to Mount (5:57 p.m. HK)

Iran’s coronavirus death toll climbed to 11,731, with 160 more fatalities overnight, down slightly from the record high of 163 the previous 24 hours. The number of infections surpassed 243,000, with 2,613 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, up from 2,560 the previous day.

Indian City Pioneers Mask Penalty (5:54 p.m. HK)

The city of Gwalior in central India will require people caught in public without a face mask to spend three days volunteering in hospitals treating coronavirus patients, or at police check points monitoring mask compliance and other containment measures, the Press Trust of India reported on Monday, citing a local official.

The city’s efforts come as India’s epidemic surpassed that of Russia on Monday to rank as the third-worst in the world, with a one-day increase of 24,248 cases bringing the total to 697,413. The growing number of cases has already strained health-care systems in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Manila Rail Closed as Employees Test Positive (5:47 p.m. HK)

The Philippines will suspend one of three elevated rail transits in the capital, Manila, after almost 200 of its employees contracted the coronavirus.

The MRT Line 3 suspension will last until July 11 or until swab tests confirm a sufficient number of personnel are negative to allow limited operations. The Philippines reported 2,099 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 46,333, with 1,303 deaths.

EU to Discuss Remdesivir Deal (5:22 p.m. HK)

European Union Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides will have a call with Gilead Sciences Inc. executives on Monday to advance a procurement deal for remdesivir on behalf of 16 EU members, including Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria and Denmark, an EU official familiar with the matter said.

The health chief will also inquire about Gilead’s production capacity and the timeline for delivery, according to the official, who asked not to be named because negotiations are continuing. Remdesivir is one of only two medicines with a proven effect against the coronavirus.

U.S. Data Confirm Virus Racial Disparity: NYT (4:15 p.m. HK)

Black and Latino people are being harmed by the coronavirus at higher rates than whites in the U.S., the New York Times reported, citing new federal data made available after the newspaper sued the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Latinos and Blacks have been three times as likely to become infected and twice as likely to die from the virus based on the new numbers, which provide detailed characteristics of 640,000 infections detected in almost 1,000 U.S. counties, the paper said. The pattern runs across age groups, it said.

The data, a key component of the CDC’s disease surveillance efforts, confirm reports that have pointed to a greater death risk related to race, without providing an explanation.

Bali to Welcome Back Tourists Even as Cases Surge (4:11 p.m. HK)

Bali, Indonesia’s most popular vacation destination, will welcome back visitors from the end of this month even after the resort island reported a four-fold increase in virus cases in June.

While local tourists can visit beaches, temples and popular surfing spots from July 31, foreign visitors will be allowed in from Sept. 11, the Bali government said in a statement. The reopening of the tourism industry is part of a plan to restart the economy in a phased manner, it said.

Cases in Indonesia as a whole have increased by more than a 1,000 per day in the past two weeks. The country has the largest number of infections and fatalities in Southeast Asia.

Singapore Has 183 New Cases, Some Outside of Dormitories (4:03 p.m. HK)

Singapore had 183 new cases of Covid-19 infections as of noon Monday, the Ministry of Health said. The majority of those were among work-permit holders in dormitories.

Of the new cases, 23 were in the wider community, and three were Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Russia Reports 6,600 New Cases, Up 1% (3:30 p.m. HK)

Russia reported 6,611 new infections in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 687,862, according to data from the government’s virus response center. Moscow recorded 685 cases.

There were 135 deaths, bringing the total toll to 10,296, while 3,579 people recovered, the center said.

Tokyo Finds 102 Cases, Tries to Avoid Blanket Curbs (2:53 p.m. HK)

Tokyo found 102 new cases on Monday, NHK reported, marking the fifth consecutive day of more than 100 infections as the city tries to fend off an outbreak without resorting to widespread business shutdowns.

The latest figure comes as Governor Yuriko Koike was elected to a second term in a landslide victory. After declaring her win on Sunday, she said now is a crucial time to prepare for a second wave as cases jump to the highest levels in two months.

German Infection Rate Inches Up, New Cases Steady (1:20 p.m. HK)

Germany’s coronavirus infection rate rose slightly, while remaining below the key threshold of 1.0 for a 12th day, and the number of new cases held far below the level at the height of the outbreak.

There were 325 new cases in the 24 hours through Monday morning, compared with 418 recorded the previous day, bringing the total to 197,523, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That compares with an average of 391 in the past 7 days and almost 7,000 at the peak of the pandemic in late March.

India’s Epidemic Becomes Third Biggest (12:07 p.m. HK)

India’s coronavirus epidemic became the third-biggest in the world as infections surged after the nation eased containment measures to reverse an economic collapse that has left millions destitute.

The Asian nation reported a total of 697,413 cases, surpassing Russia. India is now trailing only the U.S. and Brazil, and is on track to surpass the 800,000 cases forecast for this month by a team of data scientists at the University of Michigan.

The country has failed to suppress new cases despite implementing one of the world’s most-expansive lockdowns at the end of March, when there were fewer than 1,000 cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to ease the curbs in June to rescue an economy that’s hurtling toward its first contraction in more than four decades.

