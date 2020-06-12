Mexico, Chile and Argentina each reported record new infections and Peru posted its deadliest day yet. Brazil’s death toll is now second-highest in the world.

Florida Has Biggest Jump Since Late April (11 a.m. NY)

Florida reported 73,552 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, up 3.6% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 2% in the previous seven days. Deaths among Florida residents reached 2,925.

Latin America Accounts for 40% of New Cases (10:30 a.m. NY)

Infections in Latin America now exceed 1.4 million, more than a quarter of the world’s total, and the region accounts for more than 40% of all new cases, based on World Health Organization data.

Mexico reported 5,222 cases on Friday, Chile announced 6,754 and Argentina had 1,391 -- all of them new highs. Chile registered its highest daily death toll to date, with 222. Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, has almost four times as many cases as any other country in the region.

Covid Persists in Lisbon Region (10:10 a.m. NY)

Portugal reported 283 new cases, below 300 for a second day and taking the total to 36,463, the government said Saturday. There were seven new deaths. The total number of hospitalized patients fell while cases in intensive care rose from Friday.

The additional cases are mostly in the greater Lisbon region, where authorities have increased testing after new clusters were identified.“This is a marathon,” Secretary of State for Health Antonio Lacerda Sales said in Lisbon on Saturday.

Gabon Cuts Budget on Virus Shock (9:50 a.m. NY)

Gabon cut its 2020 budget by 9% due to the economic shock caused by the coronavirus, according to a statement following a cabinet meeting on Friday. The oil-dependent central African nation revised its investment expenditure down 26% after initially calculating its budget based on crude at $57 a barrel, it said.

AstraZeneca Europe Vaccine Deal (9:06 a.m. NY)

AstraZeneca Plc said it will provide up to 400 million doses of a vaccine it’s developing with Oxford University to Europe starting at the end of the year. The company said it struck an agreement with the Inclusive Vaccines Alliance spearheaded by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands. It’s reached similar agreements with the U.K., U.S. and global vaccine groups.

California Blackouts Could Hit Home Offices (8 a.m. NY)

Blackouts that hit millions of Californians in 2019 could be doubly calamitous this year with tech giants Google, Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. among the many companies keeping offices closed until the fall or later in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

If utilities cut power again, home offices set up during the pandemic could go dark and stay dark for days, and they’ll have no corporate offices to flee to for power. In October 2019, more than 3 million people were affected by a series of rolling blackouts over more than a week as PG&E Corp. and Edison International tried to prevent live wires from sparking wildfires.

German Cases Increase (7:30 a.m. NY)

Germany had 572 new cases in the 24 hours through Saturday, bringing the total to 187,263, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That compares with 169 the previous day and almost 7,000 at the peak in late March. The number of deaths was 16 after 20 the previous day. The seven-day reproduction number is estimated at 1.09 by the Robert Koch Institute. It said the R-value should be interpreted with caution due to the low case numbers.

Dr. Reddy’s to Sell Remdesivir (5:40 p.m. HK)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, allowing it to manufacture and sell potential coronavirus treatment Remdesivir in 127 countries, including India.

Russian Cases Rise 1.7% (5 p.m. HK)

Russia reported 8,706 new confirmed infections, a 1.7% increase over the past day, according to data from the government’s virus response center. Deaths rose by 114 to 6,829. Moscow accounted for 17% of new cases, and 34% of all new cases were asymptomatic.

Sweden’s Governing Party Keeps Lead (4:26 p.m. HK)

Sweden’s governing Social Democrats had the support of 30% of voters, compared with 31.7% in May, according to a poll by Sifo in newspaper Svenska Dagbladet. That difference is within the poll’s margin of error.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has been the target of criticism from political opponents because of his government’s controversially soft lockdown policy. His party has seen large political gains during the crisis, despite the resulting high mortality rate.

Beijing Shuts Some Markets (2:30 p.m. HK)

Beijing shut the capital’s largest wholesale vegetable market – Xinfadi market – from 3 a.m. Saturday after the virus was detected among a few business owners and their equipment. Swabs taken from the throats of 45 people at the market tested positive, and they had no clinical symptoms, the Beijing city government said in a statement Saturday.

More Filipinos Going Hungry (2:29 p.m. HK)

The number of Filipinos going hungry has doubled in the past six months and more than 90% of its residents are experiencing stress as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey released Friday.

About 4.2 million people can’t afford to eat, soaring from December. As many as 91% of Filipinos aged 15 or older are feeling anxious, according to a Social Weather Stations poll conducted May 4 to 10.

England Gets Ready to Open Shops (2:01 p.m. HK)

Stores on Oxford Street, London’s most famous shopping thoroughfare, will open Monday for the first time since March. After locking down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, retailers in the capital and across England are desperate to get back to business. They’re rushing to install sneeze screens, “sanitation stations,” and distancing measures to make shopping safer once they open their doors.

Thailand Has Five More Cases (12:53 p.m. HK)

Thailand reported five more coronavirus cases Saturday, taking the total in the country to 3,134. So far, 58 people have died, none overnight, the government said in a statement. All the five people who reported positive came back from Saudi Arabia and have been quarantined, the government said.

Hong Kong Airport Numbers Drop (11:37 a.m. HK)

Hong Kong airport’s passenger volume slumped 99% last month from a year earlier while cargo throughput dropped 6.8%, the Airport Authority Hong Kong said on its website. Freighter movements increased 29%, it said. Cargo exports experienced an 11% year-on-year increase in May, with North America showing the strongest growth. The overall decline in cargo throughput was mainly attributed to the decrease in transshipments and imports due to the reduced belly capacity of passenger flights. Traffic to and from key trading regions in Southeast Asia and India experienced the most significant drops.

Steel Authority Employees Test Positive (11:24 a.m. HK)

About 40 employees of state-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd., including its chairman and some executive directors, working out of its New Delhi office, have tested positive for Covid-19. Barring two, who are to be hospitalized, all others are asymptomatic and are in home quarantine, the Financial Express newspaper reported, citing a company employee it didn’t identify.

Ukraine President’s Wife Tests Positive (10:04 a.m. HK)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s wife Olena tested positive and is in isolation, according to his press office. Zelenskiy and their children tested negative.

Singapore Dengue Cases (9:20 a.m. HK)

Singapore dengue infections may top 1,000 this week, setting a record, the Straits Times newspaper reported.

Cases for the year may exceed the all-time high of 22,170 set in 2013, the paper said, citing Amy Khor, the senior minister of state for the environment and water resources, and for health. Khor said the threat of dengue must be taken as seriously as Covid-19.

South Korea Second Wave (7:42 a.m. HK)

South Korea became one of the world’s leading virus success stories by learning from past experiences. Now it’s using lessons from a fresh spate of clusters to prepare for what officials say will be an inevitable second wave. South Korea launched a massive, technology-reliant testing and tracing campaign, a by-product of lessons learned from its bitter experience with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome in 2015.

France to Allow Some Visitors Monday (7 a.m. HK)

France is reopening its borders to visitors from the European zone known as Schengen, starting Monday, lifting restrictions in place since March. The government statement mentions some exceptions with countries like Spain and the U.K. that have restrictions still in place. Starting July 1, France will gradually reopen to other countries.

Cases Found Among Border Wall Workers (6:50 a.m. HK)

Health officials in southern Arizona found at least two infections among workers on the U.S.-Mexico border wall, the New York Times reported, igniting fears that the influx of hundreds of construction workers could spread the virus in small border towns.

The cases were confirmed at a health clinic in Ajo, a town near the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument where a portion of the wall is under construction, Chuck Huckelberry, the administrator of Pima County, which also includes the city of Tucson, told the Times.

Brazil Passes U.K. in Deaths (5:17 p.m. NY)

Brazil surpassed the U.K. on Friday in the number of Covid-19 deaths, becoming the second deadliest epicenter in the world after the U.S. Data from the states showed 909 new deaths, bringing the total count to 41,828. The U.K. tally is 41,566. The number of infections rose by 25,982.

Latin America’s largest nation and economy trails only the U.S. in number of cases. The University of Washington’s Institution for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which the Trump administration has relied on, projects Brazil will overtake the U.S. in per-capita deaths by mid-July.

A new study suggests infections in Brazil may be far more widespread than official data suggest. Researchers at the University of Pelotas in southern Brazil estimate six unreported cases for every one confirmed diagnosis across 120 cities studied. The conclusion is based on tests and interviews with more than 31,000 people conducted June 4-7.

U.S. Cases Rose 1%, in Line with Average (4 p.m. NY)

U.S. cases increased by 20,574 from the same time Thursday to 2.03 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The 1% increase was lower than the average daily increase of 1.1% the past seven days. Deaths rose 0.6% to 114,126.

