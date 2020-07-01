New York City plans to reopen its public schools in September. The U.S. labor market rebound accelerated in June as broader reopenings spurred hiring, though recent virus pickups put the gains in jeopardy.

Key Developments:

Arizona Cases Climb 4% (11:50 a.m. NY)

Arizona reported 3,333 new cases of Covid-19 Thursday, an increase of 4% to 87,425. The number of deaths increased by 37, to a total of 1,757, the Department of Health Services said.

The state registered a record-high 4,878 daily infections and 88 new deaths Wednesday. Vice President Mike Pence visited Arizona the same day but didn’t mention the record figures. He said he was optimistic as the number of “fatalities are declining across the country.”

NYC Schools Plan September Reopening (11:15 a.m. NY)

New York City plans to reopen the nation’s largest public school system in September with social-distancing guidelines and the maximum number of students at the start, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

De Blasio said he anticipates some schools will have enough space for all their students, even with new guidelines. Those schools that can’t accommodate all students will operate on a staggered schedule, which will be announced “well in advance,” he said.

Everyone will be required to wear face masks and facilities will undergo a deep cleaning each day.

Houston Hospitals Tested (11:05 a.m. NY)

In Houston and the nine counties surrounding it, virus patients in regular hospital beds outnumber intensive-care cases by almost 3-to-1, according to data from the SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council. The figures underscore the pressure on medical staff to care for patients not sick enough to require the most-invasive measures.

There were 691 Covid-19 patients in ICU wards Wednesday night in the region including Houston, one of the hardest-hit cities in the U.S. Sunbelt’s accelerating outbreak, according to Setrac data Thursday. That population was dwarfed by the 1,948 virus cases in regular hospital care.

Covid-19 patients of all types accounted for 26% of hospitalizations in the region, up from 7.6% at the end of May. Setrac doesn’t publish data on regional ICU or hospital capacity.

Nashville Reverses on Reopening (10:45 a.m. NY)

Tennessee’s Davidson County, which includes Nashville, reversed course after reporting a one-day record for new cases and will close socially driven businesses such as event and entertainment venues, Mayor John Cooper said in a statement.

Restaurants can remain open but must cut capacity to 50% from 75%, he said, noting the rate of new cases fell while bars and eating places were at half capacity. The city -- a popular U.S. tourist attraction -- will operate under the rules for several weeks, he said.

Denmark Allows More Travelers (10:40 a.m. NY)

Denmark will allow leisure travel from Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Thailand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. Citizens from the six countries can enter if they have booked at least six nights of stay, the Danish ministry said.

Florida Deaths Rise Most in Month (10:30 a.m. NY)

Florida reported 169,106 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, up 6.4% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 5.6% in the previous seven days. Deaths among Florida residents reached 3,617, an increase of 67, the most in a month, according to a statement that includes data through Wednesday. Daily hospitalizations reached a record 325.

Airlines Get U.S. Loans (10:15 a.m. NY)

The U.S. Treasury agreed on loan deals with American Airlines Group Inc. and four other carriers, further bolstering liquidity as the virus all-but killed travel demand. American confirmed it will borrow $4.75 billion to weather the travel crisis caused by the pandemic. Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, SkyWest and Spirit Airlines also reached deals to borrow from the Treasury.

Mnuchin Hints at School Aid in Stimulus (10:20 a.m. NY)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration is in contact with schools and universities on reopening, and officials are considering help in the next round of economic stimulus to “properly equip” schools for social distancing and to make other adjustments. “In most cases, schools will be able to open safely,” Mnuchin said at the White House.

U.S. Mortgage Rates Fall to a Record Low for 30-Year Loans (10:00 a.m. NY)

Mortgage rates in the U.S. have dropped to another record low -- the fifth since the Covid-19 pandemic started rattling financial markets worldwide.

The average for a 30-year fixed loan was 3.07%, the lowest in almost 50 years of data-keeping by Freddie Mac. The previous record was 3.13%, which held for two weeks.

As Cases Surge, South Africa Hub Adds Beds (9:26 a.m. NY)

South Africa’s Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria, will add more than 2,000 hospital beds this month and is considering localized lockdowns and curbs on alcohol as the number of cases surges.

The country’s commercial hub has recorded about 3,000 infections a day in the past two weeks, the most nationwide, and hospitalizations and the mortality rate have increased “dramatically,” David Makhura, the province’s premier, said Thursday. Currently 144 patients require ventilators in the region, up from just four a month ago.

England’s Infection Rate Has Leveled Off: ONS (9:20 a.m. NY)

An average of 0.04% of the community population, the equivalent of 25,000 people, had Covid-19 between June 14 and June 27, the Office for National Statistics estimated. The figure was 0.06% in the previous two-week period and more than 0.3% when the survey started in April. Estimates are based on tests performed on a sampling of people outside of hospitals, care homes and other institutional settings.

U.S. June Jobs Rise Above-Forecast 4.8 Million (8:30 a.m. NY)

The rebound in the U.S. labor market accelerated in June as broader reopenings spurred more hiring, though filings for unemployment benefits remained elevated last week as coronavirus cases picked up. Payrolls rose by 4.8 million in June after an upwardly revised 2.7 million gain in the prior month, according to a Labor Department report. The unemployment rate fell for a second month to 11.1%, still far above the pre-pandemic half-century low of 3.5%.

Wells Fargo Hits Brakes on Student Loans (8:11 a.m. NY)

Wells Fargo & Co. is pulling back from student lending as the U.S. surge in coronavirus cases threatens to further disrupt higher education and the broader U.S. economy.

The firm, which has been reviewing businesses under new Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf, said student loans for the upcoming academic year will be granted only to people who submitted applications before July 1 or to customers who already have an outstanding balance on a prior student loan from the bank.

England’s Schools to Reopen From September (7:48 a.m. NY)

Restrictions on class sizes will be lifted to allow English schools, colleges and nurseries to fully reopen in September, at the start of the next academic year, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is trying to persuade schools to return to normal, amid concerns that pupils are falling behind in their education and parents are unable to work effectively while educating their children.

Botswana President Quarantines After Aide Tests Positive (7:18 a.m. NY))

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi started 14 days of quarantine after an “official closely serving him” tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement emailed by the Office of the President.

Airbnb Restricts Bookings for Some U.S. Guests Under 25 (7:12 a.m. NY)

Airbnb Inc. will restrict guests under the age of 25 with less then three positive reviews from booking entire home listings that are close to where they live, the company said in a statement. The measure will support “safe and responsible” travel in the U.S. and follows a similar initiative in Canada that was implemented earlier this year.

EU Seeks to Secure Remdesivir Doses (7:01 a.m. NY)

The European Union is in negotiations with Gilead on the possibility of reserving a “sufficient number of doses” of remdesivir for the bloc’s member states, a European Commission spokesman told reporters.

Djokovic’s Second Covid-19 Test Results Negative (6:14 a.m. NY)

World top tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, recovered from coronavirus, his public relations agency said by email. The couple tested positive after an exhibition tour in the Balkans last month.

Neither showed any symptoms and have stayed in self-isolation over the past 10 days.

German Parliament Backs $246-Billion Debt Binge to Spur Growth (6:10 a.m. NY)

Germany’s lower house of parliament approved additional borrowing that will raise new debt this year to 218 billion euros ($246 billion) to fund spending to put the economy back on track.

The Bundestag also backed the government’s stimulus package designed to boost long-term competitiveness and help achieve climate targets, as the country seeks to emerge from its worst recession since World War II.

Audi Sees Swift Profit Recovery From Next Year After Virus Hit (5:57 p.m. HK)

Audi expects earnings to rebound quickly as Volkswagen AG’s premium-car division boosts restructuring efforts under new Chief Executive Officer Markus Duesmann.

Operating profit should reach 4.2 billion euros ($4.7 billion) next year and almost 5.8 billion euros in 2022, with the latter topping pre-crisis levels, the German carmaker said on its website. The numbers are based on an analysis by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Kazakhstan’s Leader for Life Recovers From Virus (5:28 p.m. HK)

Kazakhstan’s former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, 79, tested negative for coronavirus after contracting the disease last month, according to a statement on Twitter. Nazarbayev holds the title “leader of the nation” and is head of the Security Council for life even though he handpicked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as his successor in March 2019.

Spanish Firms Are Most Anxious About Future, Dutch Most Relaxed (4:45 p.m. HK)

Businesses in Spain are the most concerned about the economic fallout of the coronavirus lockdown while companies in the Netherlands are the least anxious, according to a European survey from Swedish debt collector Intrum AB. Of the 9,980 companies surveyed, two-thirds of respondents ranked the risk of a pan-European recession as one of the top three challenges hindering the ability of customers to settle their bills on time during the next 12 months.

Israel Imposes Neighborhood Lockdowns (4:34 p.m. HK)

Israel has imposed localized lockdowns in areas of Lod, a mixed Jewish and Arab city near Tel Aviv, and in the coastal town of Ashdod, because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

Entrance and exit from three neighborhoods in each of the two cities will be restricted for a period of one week from Thursday. Close to 1,000 coronavirus cases were confirmed nationwide on Wednesday, bringing the total number to more than 26,000 and 324 deaths.

The Defense Ministry will call up 500 reserve soldiers to help fight the outbreak, of whom most will staff quarantine hotels.

Accenture Cuts Up to 900 Jobs as Pandemic Takes Toll (4:12 p.m. HK)

Consulting firm Accenture is cutting as many as 900 jobs, or 8% of its U.K. workforce, amid a sharp slump in demand for its advisory work. The company has notified staff and plans “collective consultation” for a program of redundancy.

China Vehicle Sales Rise for Third Month (4:12 p.m. HK)

Vehicle sales advanced for a third straight month in China, signaling that an economic rebound is gathering pace as the pandemic gradually abates in the country.

Sales of passenger cars such as sedans and SUVs, as well as commercial vehicles, increased 11% in June from a year earlier to 2.28 million units, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Thursday in a statement, citing preliminary figures.

EUSA Pharma Gets Approval for Phase 3 Treatment Trial (4:00 p.m. HK)

EUSA Pharma received approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to conduct a phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of intravenous siltuximab to treat severe coronavirus patients.

Fauci Sees Need for Multiple Vaccines (3:39 p.m. HK)

The world needs more than one vaccine to tackle the pandemic, said Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Oxford’s vaccine project is currently ahead of others, Fauci told the BBC.

Hungary Tightens Travel Rules, Rejects EU (3:05 p.m. HK)

Hungary won’t heed a European Union recommendation to gradually start opening its borders to travelers from outside the bloc, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, citing health concerns amid a resurgence of the virus abroad.

The EU recommended earlier this week that member states start lifting travel restrictions for 14 countries as well as China, pending confirmation of reciprocity. Of the nations on the list, Hungary will only allow unfettered travel to and from neighboring Serbia, Orban said.

Musk Says Tesla Is Building RNA Microfactories (2:52 p.m. HK)

Tesla is building RNA microfactories for vaccine maker CureVac and possibly others at Tesla Grohmann, a manufacturing automation company it bought in 2017, CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter.

France Says Virus Contained (2:17 p.m. HK)

All indicators are showing the coronavirus is under control in France after the some 200 clusters identified since lockdown measures were loosened were contained, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said in an interview on RTL radio.

The government is putting in place new restrictions in French Guiana, where cases have increased and is increasing nationwide testing this week to around 300,000. Any reopening of night clubs would be problematic, Veran said.

California Principals Quarantined After Exposure (1:26 p.m. HK)

More than 40 school principals in the South Bay are in quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19 during an in-person meeting held by the Santa Clara Unified School District, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

German Infection Rate Stays Below Benchmark (1:24 p.m. HK)

Germany’s coronavirus infection rate remained below the key threshold of 1.0, and the number of new cases stayed much lower than the levels at the height of the outbreak.

The reproduction factor -- or R value -- edged higher to 0.86 on Wednesday from 0.83 the previous day, according to the country’s health body, the Robert Koch Institute. The value remains far below its level last week, when local outbreaks and increased testing lifted the number as high as 2.88.

There were 475 new cases in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, up from 376 the previous day and bringing the total to 195,893, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That compares with almost 7,000 at the peak of the pandemic in late March.

Manhattan Home Sales Fall Most on Record (12:04 p.m. HK)

Manhattan home sales plunged the most on record in the second quarter as New York was shut down to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Purchases of co-ops and condos in the borough tumbled 54% from a year earlier to 1,357, according to a report Thursday by appraiser Miller Samuel Inc.and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate. It was the biggest annual decline since the firms started keeping the data in 1990.

