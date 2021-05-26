China’s Sinopharm released details of its vaccine trials in a study published in a prestigious U.S. medical journal, the first time detailed findings from a late-stage trial of a Chinese shot have appeared in the scientific literature. Melbourne will lock down as a cluster of cases continues to grow.
Key Developments:
U.K. Reopening ‘in the Balance’ (12:03 p.m. NY)
U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the spread of the variant first identified in India means it’s too early to say whether stage four of the reopening of the economy in England can go ahead on June 21 as planned.
A formal assessment of data on cases and hospitalizations will be published before June 14, Hancock told MPs, and the lifting of remaining restrictions will only happen “if it’s safe.”
The U.K. on May 27 reported 3,542 more people tested positive, up from yesterday’s daily figure of 3,180.
Portugal Battles New Surge (11:59 a.m. NY)
Portugal’s government approved a series of measures to contain a surge in the number of cases in Lisbon and the Tagus valley, Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva said after a cabinet meeting on Thursday.
These measures include increasing the number of tests to detect and isolate people infected with the coronavirus in order to control the pandemic, Vieira da Silva said.
Florida Cruise Cleared (11:55 a.m. NY)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. said it had been cleared to resume cruises in the U.S. starting with a June 26 embarkation from Florida’s Port Everglades on Celebrity Edge, which is part of its Celebrity Cruises brand.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given cruise lines two paths back to the seas: they can require and verify that 95% of passengers and 98% of crew are vaccinated, or they can prove their Covid-safety to the government through no-revenue test voyages. In this case, Royal Caribbean is opting for the former, requiring everyone over 16 to present proof of vaccination, according to a statement.
But Florida banned so-called vaccine passports, and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has insisted that the rule applies to cruise companies operating out of the state’s ports. It’s unclear how the cruise can sail from the Sunshine State, home of the world’s busiest cruise port, as long as both the CDC and Florida rules stand. Royal Caribbean and its competitors have already announced Alaska cruises in the coming months, but they avoid that conflict by departing from Seattle.
Black Businesses Owners Turned to Fintech (11:15 a.m. NY)
Black-owned businesses were much likelier than their peers to use online lenders than traditional banks when applying for U.S. pandemic relief loans, according to a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
About one in four Black owners seeking a Paycheck Protection Program loan applied to a fintech company, more than twice the rate of Whites, Asians and Hispanics, the New York Fed said in a blog post, part of its Economic Inequality series.
Sweden Easing on Track (10:42 a.m. NY)
Sweden will go ahead with the planned easing of Covid-19 restrictions on June 1, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said at a press conference. The government’s assessment is that the pandemic situation is now moving “in the right direction.”
Qantas Weighs Free Flights (10:37 a.m. NY)
Qantas Airways Ltd. is considering giving free flight vouchers or air miles to people who’ve had Covid-19 shots, joining a growing list of businesses offering vaccination incentives to kick-start global travel.
Seychelles Risk Six Times Higher for Unvaccinated (10:36 a.m. NY)
Seychelles, which has vaccinated a greater proportion of its population against the coronavirus than any other country, said unvaccinated citizens are six times more likely to develop Covid-19 than those who have taken the inoculations.
The nation of 98,000 people has experienced a surge in infections even though 65% of the population have taken two doses of a vaccine. Most of those infected haven’t been inoculated, the health ministry said in a presentation on Thursday.
Astra Looks at Clotting Claim (8:44 a.m. NY)
AstraZeneca Plc is following up with a German laboratory that may have discovered the cause of rare blood clots linked to its Covid-19 vaccine.
The U.K. pharma company said the theory put forward by the Goethe University lab in Frankfurt on Wednesday is one of many that AstraZeneca scientists are investigating.
Eli Lilly Get Subpoena (8:11 a.m. NY)
Eli Lilly & Co. received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice requesting documents related to a manufacturing site for its Covid-19 antibody drug.
The drugmaker said in a filing Thursday that it has previously engaged external counsel to conduct an investigation of certain allegations relating to the plant in Branchburg, New Jersey and is cooperating fully with the investigation.
Regulators raised concerns last year, requiring Lilly to vet its quality-testing data and other records of the plant.
Johnson Hits Back (7:51 a.m. NY)
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hit back at his former adviser Dominic Cummings, who alleged ministers failed to protect the public from the coronavirus and declared the premier is “unfit” for the job.
Speaking to broadcasters on a visit to a hospital, Johnson said some of the comments his controversial former aide made bore no relation to reality.
India in Talks With Pfizer (7:48 a.m. NY)
India is in talks with Pfizer Inc. to import its vaccine with a possible July start date, V.K. Paul, who heads the panel on the country’s vaccine rollout, said on Thursday. A key sticking point has been vaccine makers’ demand for indemnity protection against liabilities.
“In the hot spot areas, around one in 10 of those in hospital are people who have had both jabs,” a function both of the protection the vaccine offers against the variant and the age profile of those who are catching the disease, Hancock said. “We will learn more about this in the forthcoming week or two.”
South Africa Weighs More Curbs (5:37 p.m. HK)
South Africa’s rising coronavirus infections puts pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reintroduce stricter lockdown measures.
The country has been slow off the mark to administer vaccines, with the latest health department data showing just 761,903 people out of a population of almost 60 million have received the shots. The majority of cases are in the three most-populous provinces.
Ireland Nears Vaccine Milestone (5 p.m. HK)
Half of the adult population in Ireland will have received at least one dose of a vaccine by the end of the weekend, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said. He raised doubts over the vaccination pace going forward, warning of a “significant under-delivery” of the Janssen vaccine and “question marks” over deliveries of the AstraZeneca shot.
N. Ireland Offers Shots to All Adults (5 p.m. HK)
People aged 18 and over can book their Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland as authorities expanded the campaign to include all adults “well ahead” of schedule, The Independent reported. More than 70% of adults have had at least one vaccine dose, while 40% received both doses.
Malaysia Premier Under Pressure (1:45 p.m. HK)
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is facing renewed pressure to allow parliament to reconvene as his move to declare a state of emergency and suspend democracy in January to focus on the pandemic is flopping. Cases and deaths reached record-highs, while the pace of vaccinations has failed to pick up.
Separately, the country signed a deal for an additional 12.8 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Malaysia is set to receive a total of 44.8 million doses of the shot, enough to inoculate 70% of the population.
Ho Chi Minh City Orders Closures (1:43 p.m. HK)
Ho Chi Minh City is closing restaurants, hotels and religious establishments after Vietnam’s commercial hub reported 25 people tied to a religious sect tested positive for the virus, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. Authorities in the province of Bac Ninh, the nation’s second worst virus-hit region, ordered companies to let workers sleep in factories beginning June 1 to prevent production disruptions.
Sanofi, GSK Start Phase 3 Trial (1:38 p.m. HK)
Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline Plc are starting phase 3 trials of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate to determine the efficacy against both the original strain of the virus and the variant first identified in South Africa. The companies said the vaccine could be approved in the fourth quarter.
Separately, GSK and Vir Biotechnology said their monoclonal antibody drug won emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in people 12 and older. The companies are in talks with regulators to get the drug approved in additional countries.
Sinopharm Issues Study Details (12:05 p.m. HK)
Vaccines from China’s Sinopharm prevented symptomatic Covid-19 infections by 72.8% and 78.1%, according to a study published in a prestigious U.S. medical journal.
That’s the first time detailed findings from a late-stage trial of a Chinese shot have appeared in the scientific literature. The details are largely in-line with what the state-owned drugmaker previously announced.
The data suggest the vaccines work but that the efficacy wanes over time, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sam Fazeli. The Covid-19 shots developed in China appear to have lower efficacy compared with those from elsewhere, creating a problem for many nations, he added.
Taiwan to Bolster Relief (11:33 a.m. HK)
The Taiwanese government will strengthen support measures for industries affected by restrictions, increasing relief loans and speeding up help for the self-employed. Lawmakers are set to approve an almost 50% jump in government spending to $22.6 billion, with pressure building to increase that further.
Australia’s Victoria Enters Lockdown (9:20 a.m. HK)
Melbourne, the Australian city that’s already endured one of the world’s longest and most arduous lockdowns, is heading back into enforced isolation due to another outbreak.
The city of 5 million people, along with all other areas of Victoria state, will go into lockdown from midnight for seven days, state Acting Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday. The number of cases within the community spread had doubled in the past day to 26, he said.
China Says Virus Probe Must Be Global (8:30 a.m. HK)
China supports “overall examinations” of all early Covid cases that were discovered around the world, according to a statement on the foreign ministry’s website. The probe should include “some secret bases and biological labs,” the ministry said, without elaborating.
U.S. President Joe Biden called Wednesday for a deeper U.S. intelligence investigation into the origins of Covid-19, giving new life to claims that the coronavirus escaped a Chinese lab.
The World Health Organization is holding discussions with member states about the next phase in efforts to find the origins of the virus, said Mike Ryan, head of the WHO health emergencies program.
A WHO report earlier this year said the most likely origin scenario was that the virus spread to humans from bats through an unspecified intermediary animal. The White House criticized the report as incomplete and lacking crucial data, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it wasn’t “extensive enough” and that the lab-leak theory needed more investigation.
