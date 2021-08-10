The Senate approved an amendment on party lines that would suggest that the Internal Revenue Service consider collecting bank account data from wealthy taxpayers.The non-binding amendment, sponsored by Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, doesn’t require the IRS to impose new reporting requirements on wealthy individuals, but foreshadows how Democrats are thinking about increasing tax enforcement and compliance. Those changes could ultimately appear in legislation later this year.President Joe Biden has proposed requiring banks to report the account flows of high-income taxpayers to the IRS, so that tax collectors have more data about their incomes. A Treasury report earlier this year found that taxpayers report only 45% of their income when the IRS doesn’t have visibility into their earnings. That compares with a 99% compliance rate for wages where employers are required to report to the IRS, the report said. -- Laura Davison