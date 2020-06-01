New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that mass protests against police violence could accelerate the spread of coronavirus and undo weeks of social-distancing efforts.

AD

Key Developments:

• Virus Tracker: Cases reach 6.27 million; deaths exceed 375,600

• France says virus recession will be deeper than expected

AD

• Hong Kong to brief on coronavirus prevention measures

• Tokyo to issue virus alert as cases rise

• LNG shipments fall for first time since 2017 amid pandemic

• New York’s Cuomo warns mass protests could accelerate virus spread

• Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir drug showed only a limited benefit

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus. For a look back at this week’s top stories from QuickTake, click here.

Germany Furloughs Reached Record 7 Million in May, Ifo Says (4:09 p.m. HK)

AD

Companies in Germany used government support to compensate lost wages for a record 7.3 million employees in May, according to the Ifo Institute.

The state scheme designed to prevent widespread dismissals initially saw applications for more than 10 million workers in March and April. As companies fought to survive the economic fallout from the pandemic, 72% of their staff were ultimately sent home on partially or fully reduced hours, a survey showed.

AD

Air Mauritius Administrators Say Carrier Running Out of Options (4:04 p.m. HK)

Air Mauritius administrators are running out of time to save the carrier as recurrent expenses pile up, costs of servicing leases for new aircraft accumulate and unions fail to give constructive proposals on job cuts. By the end of March 2021, cumulative losses could reach 9 billion rupees ($225 million) if costs are not cut in the short term, according to a statement from the administrators.

AD

Under voluntary administration since April 22, the airline is facing the biggest challenge in its half-century history with the financial strain compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tokyo to Issue Alert After Cases Spike, TBS Says (3:54 p.m. HK)

Tokyo’s government has decided to issue an alert, warning its residents that cases in the city are on a rising trend, TBS reported, without attribution. If the cases continue to rise despite the alert, Tokyo will consider reinstating business restrictions it began relaxing last week

AD

Japan’s capital saw an unexpected spike in coronavirus cases with 34 new infections Tuesday. The jump is the most in a single day since May 9, and comes a week after a national state of emergency order was lifted in the Tokyo region.

AD

Russia Covid-19 Recoveries Exceed New Cases, Deaths Pass 5,000 (3:45 p.m. HK)

Russia reported 11,108 recoveries versus 8,863 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past day, according to data from the government’s virus response center.

The total number of cases rose by 2.1% to 423,741, while another 182 people died in the same period, bringing the overall death toll to 5,037.

Surging Spanish Jobless Claims Eased in May (3:15 p.m. HK)

The number of Spaniards filing for jobless claims rose in May at a much slower pace than the previous two months, a sign that businesses are getting back to work as Spain gradually lifts its strict lockdown measures.

AD

AD

Claims rose by 26,573, the Labor Ministry said Tuesday. But some sectors saw an increase in hiring, including construction, and there was also a slight uptick in industry. The figures are still the worst for the month of May since 2008. But they are a notable slowdown from the surge in the previous two months. Total jobless claims have risen by 611,729 since the pandemic hit Spain in March.

Early Data Shows Up to 270,000 Israelis Caught Virus: Haaretz (3:10 p.m. HK)

Between 2% and 3% of Israelis have already contracted the coronavirus, at least 10 times more than the number of confirmed cases, the Haaretz newspaper reported, citing a research study.

AD

As many as 270,000 Israelis may have already been infected, most without suffering any clinical symptoms, the newspaper said, citing research based on a representative sample of 1,700 serological tests. The number of confirmed cases in Israel is currently around 17,000 and the country will soon conduct a larger, nationwide serological survey of 150,000 to 200,000 people, according to Haaretz.

AD

Lufthansa Gains Following Breakthrough on $10 Billion Bailout (3:09 p.m. HK)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG shares surged after Europe’s biggest airline overcame most of the barriers to receiving a 9 billion-euro ($10 billion) bailout from the German government.

The stock gained as much as 8.3% on Tuesday, the first day of trading on the Frankfurt bourse since last week. Monday’s breakthrough comes after the German government agreed that Lufthansa will reduce its presence at airports in Frankfurt and Munich by four aircraft each.

AD

French Economy Expected to Shrink 11% This Year (2:16 p.m. HK)

The French economy will suffer a deeper recession than previously expected because of the coronavirus lockdown, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

The contraction this year will amount to 11%, more than the 8% previously predicted. That’s also more than the 9% slump forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey.

AD

“The economy was almost stopped for three months and we will pay for it in growth,” Le Maire said on RTL radio.

Seadrill Faces New Debt Restructuring (2:07 p.m. HK)

Seadrill Ltd., billionaire John Fredriksen’s rig company, is preparing for its second debt restructuring after the coronavirus pandemic deepened the crisis in the offshore drilling market.

AD

Once the world’s biggest offshore drillers by market value, Seadrill completed a massive overhaul of its finances in July 2018. Yet it exited bankruptcy protection with a heavy debt load, betting on a speedy market recovery to help it make good on its commitments to banks.

Seadrill sought to convince lenders to push back the compliance date for loan covenants but failed to obtain an agreement with its 43 banks, the company said in its first-quarter report Tuesday.

AD

Hong Kong to Extend Virus Restrictions: TVB (1:56 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong’s advisory Executive Council has agreed to extend coronavirus prevention measures, including a ban on public gatherings of more than 8 people and border restrictions, broadcaster TVB reports. The government will hold a briefing on virus-preventions measures at 4:30 p.m.

Currently, the ban on gatherings is set to expire Thursday, restrictions for arrivals from mainland China, Macau and Taiwan are set to expire Sunday, and limits for travelers from other countries are due to expire June 18.

Australia Holds Rate, Says Continued Support Needed (1:05 p.m. HK)

The Reserve Bank of Australia held interest-rates steady and said the economic blow from coronavirus may not be as severe as feared. Coordinated fiscal and monetary easing have helped the economy weather the storm, and may be required for some time, Governor Philip Lowe said.

AD

Demand for Masks, Gloves Boosts Thai Rubber Firms (12:47 p.m. HK)

New orders are pouring into Thai Rubber Latex Group Pcl, powered by a surge in the use of medical gloves and face masks. That’s put a premium on the raw materials and concentrates the company makes in Thailand, the world’s largest producer and exporter of rubber.

Shares of Thai Rubber Latex, which joins cohorts including Sri Trang Agro-Industry Pcl in seeing demand surge in the coronavirus era, have more than doubled since May 14.

Pandemic Takes Bite Out of LNG Shipments (12:32 p.m. HK)

The liquefied natural gas surge has been stopped cold by the pandemic. Seaborne exports of the fastest-growing fossil fuel last month slipped 0.3% year-on-year, the first contraction since at least December 2017, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. It’s a swift reversal of the 11% average growth rate in the preceding 29 months, when a slew of new projects from Australia to the U.S. boosted supplies.

The slowdown comes as measures against Covid-19 forced stalwart buyers including Japan and Mexico to delay or reduce deliveries, which sent spot prices spiraling to record lows. The market is monitoring for deeper output curbs from exporters, as prices in Asia and Europe risk falling further without a robust supply response.

Virus to Be Key Issue in Singapore Elections (12:04 p.m. HK)

Singapore’s approach to the virus is set to become a defining issue in elections that must be held by early next year, after the city-state’s original, less restrictive approach was scuppered by a second wave of infections.

The current three-stage reopening strategy means restrictions will drag on longer in Singapore than in neighboring countries. How voters view the delay has political implications for the government, which has maintained power through successful economic management, the lack of a united opposition and election rules favoring the incumbents.

Banks started the process of returning employees to their offices Tuesday, with workers required to wear plastic face shields over their masks.

Five Indian States Lead Virus Recovery (11:15 a.m. HK)

Five Indian states contributing nearly 27% of the country’s gross domestic product are leading a recovery in the economy as it slowly emerges from the world’s biggest lockdown, a new study shows.

Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Karnataka have seen a pickup in activity, based on an analysis of indicators such as power consumption, traffic movement, arrival of farm products at wholesale markets and Google mobility data. Some of the most industrialized states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat were trailing because of tough measures still in place to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

India will begin a phased lifting of the nationwide lockdown from June 8, allowing shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship to reopen in areas where virus infections are under control.

Hollywood Heavies Suggest Scenes With No Touching (11:06 a.m. HK)

It’s the ultimate rewrite: To restart halted productions while protecting against coronavirus, Hollywood heavyweights are recommending scripts be changed to minimize touching -- and that filmmakers use computer-generated images to replace real-life interactions on screen.

The recommendations are part of a white paper written by major studios and trade unions that hope to get the industry moving after an almost complete shutdown in March. Actors, crews and filmmakers have been out of work since then, and the closing of theaters has cost the industry about $1 billion a month in domestic sales.

South Korea Inflation Turns Negative on Hit to Demand (10:53 a.m. HK)

South Korea became the latest country to report negative inflation amid slumping oil prices and pandemic-hit demand, adding to concern that deflation is becoming a real risk for the global economy.

The 0.3% decline in May consumer prices was driven by falling prices of oil and public services, the government said, while prices of meals and lodging also were hit as the virus weighed on demand, the statements showed.

Hong Kong to Move Cautiously After New Cluster: Lam (9:50 a.m. HK)

Hong Kong authorities are still probing a new cluster of Covid-19 cases that may involve nine local patients, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a briefing Tuesday. Her comments come after Radio Television Hong Kong reported that four new cases had been found in the same building as a couple earlier confirmed with the pathogen.

The city will announce changes to social-distancing measures as soon as possible, but will be cautious about lifting restrictions in light of the new cluster, Lam said. The cases indicate the virus probably spread both at a residential building and in the workplace, Lam said.

“It’s the first time that we have a health care worker who is infected at work,” Lam said.

Moody’s Downgrades India Amid Virus Risks (9:32 a.m. HK)

India’s credit rating moved one step closer to junk after Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the nation to the lowest investment grade level, citing a prolonged slowdown and rising debt. Moody’s reduced the long-term foreign-currency credit rating to Baa3 from Baa2, and retained a negative outlook, implying it could cut the rating further.

The economy is facing its first contraction in more than four decades and a fiscal deficit blowout as the coronavirus pandemic spreads. Moody’s said India’s growth and credit profile were deteriorating even before the virus outbreak, but those risks will become more pronounced now.

Tanker Queues Show China Oil Demand Reviving (9:03 a.m. HK)

Queues of tankers have formed off China’s busiest oil ports as the vessels wait to offload crude for refineries that are quickly ramping up production amid a rapid rebound in fuel demand.

Two dozen or more crude-laden tankers are waiting to discharge at terminals on China’s east coast that supply state-owned and independent refiners in the region, according to shipbrokers and vessel-tracking data. Asia’s largest economy is leading a recovery in oil consumption, with demand in May almost back to levels seen before the coronavirus triggered stay-at-home orders.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com