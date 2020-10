The virus’s comeback in the U.S. has reached the vast majority of the country, with trends worsening in 46 states and the nation’s capital. India reported fewer than 70,000 cases for the fourth straight day, though daily infections are still higher than in the U.S.

Key Developments:

• Global Tracker: Cases pass 38.5 million; deaths top 1.09 million

• Covid’s deadly U.S. comeback widens, spreads to 46 states

• Who’s succeeding against the coronavirus and why: QuickTake

• Russia to miss Covid-19 vaccine goal amid production hurdles

• FDA chief says vaccine-trial halts about safety, not politics

• How do people catch Covid-19? Here’s what experts say: QuickTake

Pfizer, BioNTech Vaccine Trial Remains on Track (2:55 p.m. HK)

Side effects that have emerged in a large late-stage trial of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE are in line with those seen in smaller early studies, a positive sign for one of the front-runners in the race for a shot.

Singapore, Hong Kong Unveil Travel Bubble (2:50 p.m. HK)

Singapore and Hong Kong will create a travel bubble that exempts people from both cities from quarantine, an agreement that will re-open links between Asia’s two premier financial hubs.

Compulsory quarantine will be replaced by coronavirus testing, Singaporean Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said told reporters Thursday, and he hopes the bubble will start in “weeks.” Hong Kong’s commerce and economic development minister, Edward Yau, confirmed the pact, originally reported by the South China Morning Post, soon after.

Israel New Coronavirus Cases Slips Below 2,000 Target (2:40 p.m. HK)

New coronavirus cases confirmed in a single day slipped below 2,000, one of the targets cited by officials for easing lockdown restrictions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with ministers on Thursday to discuss the possible reopening of preschools and some businesses next week. Some 1,994 new cases were diagnosed on Wednesday, bringing the total to 299,253, including 2,099 fatalities.

France Sets Paris Curfew as Europe Sees Record Infections (2 p.m. HK)

France imposed a curfew in Paris as Germany and Italy posted record increases in new infections, as Europe’s leaders intensified efforts to stem an unrelenting surge in coronavirus cases.

President Emmanuel Macron will confine residents of nine of the country’s biggest cities to their homes between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for four weeks starting on Saturday.

Poland to Announce New Restrictions on Thursday (1:40 p.m. HK)

Poland is considering announcing a so-called red zone in the entire country, which would implement further restrictions on weddings and could mean limiting the number of people in stores among others, according to the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper.

Pakistan Warns of Restrictive Actions After Spike (1:14 p.m. HK)

Pakistan warned of “restrictive actions” because of a spike in coronavirus cases, the highest since August, which may hurt the economy that was showing signs of recovery.

“Time for all of us to take Covid sops seriously again,” Asad Umar, the minister for planning and special initiatives, said in a Twitter post Thursday, while referring to the standard operating procedures of keeping social distancing and wearing masks. The curbs will have “negative effects on people’s livelihoods,” he said without specifying.

India Adds 67,708 Cases (12:26 p.m. HK)

India reported 67,708 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the nation’s total to 7.31 million. Infections have remained below 70,000 for four days in a row, though India is still reporting more daily cases than the U.S. and may surpass it as the world’s worst hit nation.

Sinovac May Start Philippine Vaccine Trials This Year (12:17 p.m. HK)

China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. may start Covid-19 vaccine trials in the Philippines before the end of the year, the chief of the Southeast Asian nation’s food and drug agency said.

Sinovac has passed the review of a vaccine experts panel to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials and is expected to submit as early as this week its application with the Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration, Eric Domingo, the agency’s director general, said in a virtual briefing Thursday.

Russia to Miss Covid-19 Vaccine Goal (12:04 p.m. HK)

Russia is going to miss its target of making 30 million doses of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine this year due to setbacks maintaining the serum’s stability while expanding production.

“The main task is to scale up production,” Industry Minister Denis Manturovsaid in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “To have 30 million doses by year-end is impossible, it is nonsense.”

China Suspends Health Authority Head After Outbreak (11 a.m. HK)

China suspended Sui Zhenhua, head of municipal health commission in eastern Chinese city of Qingdao, from duty and started a probe into the official, according to a city government statement.

The probe came after a new cluster of coronavirus infections was reported in the city.

S.Korea Reports 110 New Cases; Total 24,988 (8:50 a.m. HK)

South Korea logged 110 more coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bringing total infections to 24,988, according to data from the Korea Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

Japan-Made Covid Vaccine Won’t Be Ready Until 2022 (8:40 a.m. HK)

Japanese drugmakers don’t think they can roll out a possible coronavirus vaccine until 2022, NHK reported late Wednesday, citing remarks made by companies at an industry symposium.

Czechs Post Record Cases, Prepare Arenas (7:21 a.m. HK)

The Czech Republic registered 9,544 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic, according to Health Ministry data published on Thursday.

The country, which has the highest two-week cumulative number of infections in the European Union when adjusted for population, is preparing emergency medical facilities, Health Minister Roman Prymula said in a video on his Twitter account.

London Set for Clampdown as U.K. Response Fragments (7:01 a.m. HK)

London is on course for an imminent tightening of coronavirus restrictions, as cases continue to rise in Britain and the country’s response fragments.

A change in the rules in the U.K. capital is likely in very short order, according to an official in London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s office. Khan and health leaders met Wednesday to discuss the potential move into stricter restrictions, which would ban two separate households from meeting indoors, the official said. London will soon hit an average of 100 cases per 100,000 people, the person said.

Wells Fargo Fires More Than 100 for Abusing U.S. Aid (6:40 a.m. HK)

Wells Fargo & Co. fired more than 100 employees suspected of improperly collecting coronavirus relief funds, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The firm determined that the staffers defrauded the Small Business Administration “by making false representations in applying for coronavirus relief funds for themselves,” according to an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg. The review focused on employees who tapped the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, a key part of the government’s effort to prop up businesses during the pandemic.

Alabama Football Coach Tests Positive (6:20 a.m. HK)

Nick Saban, the head coach of the University of Alabama football team and a prominent figures in college sports, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press. The team is ranked second in the country for football and is set to play No. 3 Georgia on Saturday.

Germany Imposes Limits in Hard-Hit Areas (5:15 p.m. NY)

Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a series of piecemeal measures to contain a second wave of the pandemic in Germany, and cautioned that more would follow if the rise in virus infections didn’t stop in 10 days.

In hard-hit areas, bars and restaurants must shut down by 11 p.m., while gatherings will be limited to 100 people. The use of masks in public will be extended.

“Economically we can’t afford a second wave with the same consequences as we had in the spring,” Merkel said, mainly appealing to citizens to abide by hygiene and distancing rules and avoid groups. “What we do and don’t do in the coming days and weeks will be key to the question of how we make it through this pandemic.”

Texas Hot Spots Face Dwindling ICU Capacity (5 pm NY)

Intensive-care units in Texas’s hardest-hit cities and towns are filling up as a new wave of infections grips the second-biggest US state.

The El Paso area has just 10 ICU beds available after hospital admissions jumped by more than 80% in the past week, state and city data showed. In the other two hot spots around Lubbock and Amarillo, spare ICU capacity has dwindled to 27 beds -- to cover a region spread across 47 counties, according to the state health department.

Ireland Bans Home Visits, Closes More Businesses (4:15 p.m. NY)

Ireland is introducing new measures to curb the spread of the virus, after daily cases increased at the fastest rate since April. All household visits will end, and a number of districts close to the border with Northern Ireland will move to a so-called Level 4 lockdown.

In addition to existing restrictions in those areas, including the closure of most bars and restaurants, most business and services deemed non-essential will shut, wedding guests will be limited to six and gyms will close.

Barron Trump Had Virus, Now Negative (4:10 p.m. NY)

President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, tested positive for coronavirus while his parents recovered from Covid-19 but never showed symptoms of the disease, his mother said.

First Lady Melania Trump said in a post on the White House website on Wednesday that Barron Trump initially tested negative after his parents both contracted the virus.

“I couldn’t help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day?,” she wrote. “My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms.”

She added: “He has since tested negative.”

NYC Makes Progress in Hot Zones, Mayor Says (11 a.m. NY)

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said city health officials are making progress in reducing infection rates in areas of Brooklyn and Queens where coronavirus cases have been spiking recently.

“We’re seeing some leveling off in the city, some leveling off in the communities that are affected,” de Blasio said, referring to hot zones of elevated infection delineated by state health officials.

