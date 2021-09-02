• Surpassing 190,000 likes on a tweet isn’t a lot for Naomi Osaka or Masayoshi Son, but it might be a record for the Bank of Japan
• Over 1 billion Asians are set to join the global middle class by 2030
• A record share of U.S. small-business owners said they had vacant positions in August, and were boosting wages to lure workers
• The ECB’s decision is among events in the week ahead Sept. 4-10
• A WTO dispute panel rejected all four of China’s claims against the U.S. relating to safeguard measures the Trump administration imposed on solar panels imported from Chinese manufacturers
• The Swiss economy rebounded from its pandemic-induced slump in the second quarter, as a relaxation of social distancing restrictions allowed the service sector to ramp up operations
• Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government is preparing its first full annual budget with a view to keeping up extra spending
• Across the world, a dearth of workers is shaking up food supply
• Senator Joe Manchin is demanding a “strategic pause” that potentially imperils a $3.5 trillion tax and spending package
• Canada’s opposition Conservatives have latched onto an idea pioneered by former Fed economist Claudia Sahm: unemployment benefits that would ramp up payments when a recession threatens
