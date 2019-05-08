The U.S. Federal Trade Commission should scrutinize potentially abusive terms in small-business lending contracts, including the use of a legal instrument known as a confession of judgment, Commissioner Rohit Chopra said.

Such terms “have led to a flood of questionable legal actions” against small-business borrowers, Chopra said at an agency forum in Washington on Wednesday. “We are accountable for cleaning up this market.”

The merchant cash-advance industry, which provides an unregulated form of financing for small businesses, has embraced the use of confessions of judgment in recent years. Small businesses sign them as a condition of getting loans, effectively agreeing in advance to lose a court dispute if one later arises. Cash-advance companies have won more than 25,000 judgments against small businesses across the country since 2012, Bloomberg News reported last year. The judgments allow lenders to legally seize borrowers’ bank accounts and other assets without a judge’s review.

Chopra holds a Democratic seat on the five-member commission, which is controlled by Republicans. He noted that the FTC banned the use of confessions of judgment in consumer contracts in the 1980s, but that the rule didn’t apply to small businesses.

“The FTC is the sole federal regulator and enforcer in the non-bank small business financing marketplace,” Chopra said. “We will need to determine whether certain contract terms and business practices constitute a violation of the law.”

Chopra said the commission should explore whether any small-business lending practices are prohibited under the Federal Trade Commission Act or the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, and whether it should write rules to deter misconduct or pursue civil penalties against offenders.

Chopra spoke at an FTC forum examining small-business lending practices, including in the merchant cash-advance industry.

