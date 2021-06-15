Mayor Bill de Blasio rebutted a report in the New York Times that said he was quietly supporting Adams for mayor. “I haven’t made up my mind about who I am voting for, let alone who I am supporting,” de Blasio, who is term-limited, said in a Tuesday briefing.De Blasio said he’s had conversations with union bosses and clergy leaders who have reached out for advice, but hasn’t made a decision. He called on the candidates to make their platforms more clear to voters. He said he’d be closely watching Wednesday’s debate for more discussion on education, income inequality, transportation and “how these leaders intend to move us forward.”At a televised debate earlier this month, the top candidates said that they didn’t want de Blasio’s backing, save for Yang, who said he’d accept it. And in a recent Emerson College poll, few voters said a de Blasio endorsement would make them more likely to support a candidate.