Garcia Talks Government Experience
Garcia appealed to voters to choose her as their next mayor, saying the election was about who can best use his or her government experience to spur the city’s economic comeback from the Covid-19 pandemic.
“People want government to work for them,” Garcia, 51, said during a Bloomberg Television interview. “There’s nothing more progressive than having government work for them,” she said. “How are you just going to make it work? That’s going to be the key to winning this election.”
Garcia also said she had no second choice among her Democratic competitors in the June 22 primary: “I would not be in this race if I had a strong second choice. I’m running because New York City is in a state of crisis and needs someone who’s ready to roll up their sleeves and just do the work, and that’s what I’ve been doing for the last 14 years.”
De Blasio Rebuts Report of Adams Support
Mayor Bill de Blasio rebutted a report in the New York Times that said he was quietly supporting Adams for mayor. “I haven’t made up my mind about who I am voting for, let alone who I am supporting,” de Blasio, who is term-limited, said in a Tuesday briefing.De Blasio said he’s had conversations with union bosses and clergy leaders who have reached out for advice, but hasn’t made a decision. He called on the candidates to make their platforms more clear to voters. He said he’d be closely watching Wednesday’s debate for more discussion on education, income inequality, transportation and “how these leaders intend to move us forward.”At a televised debate earlier this month, the top candidates said that they didn’t want de Blasio’s backing, save for Yang, who said he’d accept it. And in a recent Emerson College poll, few voters said a de Blasio endorsement would make them more likely to support a candidate.
Garcia, Wiley Tempt History
The rise of Garcia and civil-rights activist Maya Wiley means there is a fighting chance New York City may get its first female mayor. Garcia and Wiley ranked second and third, respectively, in the latest poll on the crowded race. Garcia has won the endorsement of the New York Times and Daily News, while Wiley is backed by national progressives, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Elizabeth Warren.
The city is among the most diverse in the nation, and yet nearly all of its more than 100 mayors have been White men. David Dinkins, who served from 1990 to 1993, was the only Black person to hold the office.
Yang Disputes Poll Numbers
Yang disputed a Marist poll released Monday that showed him slipping to fourth place, with 13% of respondents ranking him as their first choice for mayor after Adams, Garcia and Wiley.
“Our internal polls show it’s essentially a tossup,” he said Monday night during a virtual interview with the Economic Club of New York moderated by Bloomberg News. “There are a bunch of other numbers that seem very positive for us, including the fact that over 30% of the people who voted so far are first-time voters, which bodes very well for us.”
The city doesn’t release data on first-time voters so Yang is relying on internal campaign figures.
Yang said a Monday endorsement by the Captains Endowment Association, the union Adams belonged to when he served as a captain in the NYPD, helped make the case that Yang would improve public safety in the city. Yang pledged to speak up for police officers who believe they were “villianized by politicians,” he said. “My first order of business will be to go to the police officers and say to them, ‘We need you.’”
Unlike rivals who said they would cut the size of the NYPD, the largest police department in the U.S., Yang said he would double the number of officers in the gun violence suppression division and require two detectives assigned to every shooting. He said he would build a new anti-violence and community-safety unit of plainclothes officers to focus on guns.
Wall Street Doubles Down on Adams
Adams’s campaign has received a multimillion dollar financial boost from hedge fund and real estate executives in the last weeks of the race.
Total contributions to the Strong Leadership NYC PAC, which was created to support Adams, rose to $6.2 million from $2 million in the last month, according to the New York City Campaign Finance Board. The money haul includes $1.5 million from hedge fund manager and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and $250,000 apiece from real estate developer Gary Barnett and Napster co-founder and former Facebook executive Sean Parker.
Citadel chief executive Ken Griffin gave $250,000 and Third Point CEO Dan Loeb gave $500,000 on June 3, adding to previous donations of $500,000 a piece. In the last month, the political action committee supporting Adams’s campaign added 25 donors, up from just four a month ago.
The Democratic mayoral candidates have doled out $55 million on the race, and independent groups supporting them have reported another $25 million in expenditures, according to campaign-finance reports filed June 11. The candidates have more than $13 million left to spend, according to the latest campaign-finance filings.
Former Citigroup banker Ray McGuire has spent the most campaigning among the top eight Democrats, with little movement in the polls to show for his $10.5 million outlay. Adams is second in spending, with $9.4 million; followed by city Comptroller Scott Stringer with $8.4 million and Yang with $8.1 million.
Latest Poll Numbers
Adams was the first choice of 24% of likely Democratic voters in a Marist poll conducted June 3 to June 9. Garcia came in second with 17%, followed by civil-rights lawyer Maya Wiley with 15%. Yang, who had been the early frontrunner, was in fourth place with 13%.
The poll, sponsored by WNBC, Telemundo 47 and Politico, was conducted via phone with 876 likely Democratic voters. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.
Adams was the first choice among all demographic groups, except for White residents, likely Democratic primary voters under the age of 45, those who identify as very liberal or liberal, and Jewish voters. Garcia was first for White, Jewish and liberal voters, while younger voters and those who identify as very liberal selected Wiley as their first choice. Adams was the first pick for 43% of Black respondents. He was preferred by likely Democratic primary voters in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens, while Garcia was favored in Manhattan, the poll said.
Still, due to the uncertainty around ranked-choice voting, “the contest involving the top-tier candidates remains fluid,” Lee Miringoff, director of the poll, said in a statement.
Republican Candidates Spend Little
The Democratic candidates for New York mayor have spent more than 80 times the amount Republican candidates have doled out for the race.
In a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans by 7-to-1, the winner of the Democratic primary is heavily favored to win the November general election.
Republicans Curtis Sliwa and Fernando Mateo will face off June 22 in a standard winner-takes-all race. Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels volunteer crime-prevention group, has the endorsement of former New York mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Mateo is a small business owner who has backing from the Manhattan Republican Party.
Through June 11, Mateo had spent $310,102 and Sliva had spent $288,226, for a combined total of $598,328. The top eight Democratic candidates have spent more than $52 million total, with nonprofit executive Dianne Morales spending the least, $1.2 million, campaign-finance reports show.
De Blasio Says Count May Take Awhile
De Blasio said he was concerned with the ability of the city’s board of elections to handle ranked-choice voting, which asks voters to select their top five candidates instead of just one.
This is the first time the city will be using the voting process for a mayor’s race, though it has been used in City Council races. De Blasio pointed to the long lag times that occurred during earlier races. “It took a lot longer than I would have liked,” he said. “I am concerned that the count could take awhile.”He said the city has been trying to work with the board “to make sure they have the support they needed.” De Blasio said he wasn’t concerned with low turnout rates in the first couple of days of early voting, and that residents are still waking up to the fact the primary election is just a week away. The city has more than 4 million registered Democratic and Republican voters.
