Germany reported record new coronavirus cases for the third straight day as the highly transmissible omicron variant swept through Europe’s biggest economy. The U.K. is set to abandon Covid passes this month, the Times reported, citing a government official it didn’t identify.

Hong Kong will extend a ban on flights from the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan and the Philippines through Feb. 4, the South China Morning Post reported. Chief Executive Carrie Lam will announce the measures at a press conference later on Friday, the paper said.

At least a dozen Hong Kong-based managing directors at banks ranging from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. to Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG are stranded in countries from the U.S. to Australia because of the flight bans, people familiar with the matter said.

Key Developments:

• Virus Tracker: Cases near 320 million; deaths pass 5.5 million

• Vaccine Tracker: More than 9.6 billion shots administered

• U.S. Spotlight: Covid hospital admissions show omicron spreading to West Coast

• Chaos at Hong Kong quarantine camp leaves some detainees trapped

• China outbreak reaches six provinces as omicron takes hold

No Need to Wear Masks Outdoors in Paris (2:23 p.m.)

Parisians are no longer obliged to wear masks outdoors after an administrative court struck down a local rule put in place from Dec. 31 to try to stem the spread of omicron, Les Echos reported Friday. The court decision followed another in the neighboring department of Versailles that found the measure to be an “excessive” and disproportionate intrusion on individual rights, the newspaper said.

Hong Kong Bankers Stuck Overseas (1:53 p.m. HK)

Those stranded include division heads in investment banking, wealth and asset management and other functions, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing internal business. The barring of flights from eight countries, part of an outlier Covid Zero strategy, is threatening the city’s appeal as a regional financial hub.

Australia’s Worst Outbreak Near Peak (1:15 p.m. HK)

The country’s most recent Covid-19 wave could peak within weeks, government officials said, potentially easing pressure on crowded hospitals and businesses struggling with supply issues. The country is experiencing its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic with more than 100,000 cases being posted daily, fueled by the now dominant omicron strain. The variant makes up about 90% of cases and two-thirds of ICU admissions in its most populous state, New South Wales.

Australia’s Chief Health Officer Paul Kelly said he expected to see an easing in new cases as soon as late January or early February, adding that infections in NSW may have already topped out.

Philippines Keeps Curbs on Record Cases (12:19 p.m. HK)

The Philippines will keep movement restrictions in its capital from January 16 to 31 as daily Covid-19 infections and the percentage of positive tests hit record highs. Metro Manila, which accounts for a third of economic output, will remain under Alert Level 3, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a briefing Friday. Outdoor restaurants can operate at half capacity, while cinemas, gyms and other indoor businesses are limited to 30% capacity.

Auto Factories in China Shuttered (11:33 a.m. HK)

Global automakers have been caught in the latest coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Tianjin. A factory operated by Volkswagen AG’s joint venture with FAW Group has been shut since Monday, along with a gearbox supplier controlled by the German giant. They join a Toyota Motor Corp. factory that has been closed for five days.

Hong Kong Extends Restrictions (11:20 a.m. HK)

The city will extend social restrictions through the end of the Lunar New Year to help contain an omicron outbreak that’s taken local cases to about 60, local media reported.

Existing curbs that have kept social venues shut and shortened dine-in hours at restaurants will remain through Feb. 3, local broadcaster Cable TV and HK01 reported, citing unidentified people. The restrictions started Jan. 7 and were originally set to last for two weeks. The addition of two weeks means they will be in place throughout the entire Chinese New Year holiday that runs for the first three days of February. An announcement about the extension is expected to be made in the afternoon, Cable TV said.

Cases in Germany Soar to a Record (10:41 a.m. HK)

Infections surged by 92,223, the highest one-day increase since the start of the pandemic, according to numbers released Friday by the country’s RKI public-health institute. The seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 people climbed to a record high of 470.6.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz this week issued a strong appeal for Germans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, saying failing to do so puts others at risk as the nation grapples with omicron. More than 72% of the population is fully vaccinated with two shots, and over 45% have had a booster shot, according to the latest RKI data. But there remain pockets of intense opposition to inoculations.

Citigroup Vaccine Compliance (10:01 a.m. HK)

Citigroup Inc. said 99% of its U.S. employees have complied with its vaccine mandate, one of the strictest on Wall Street. The firm expects more employees will comply with the order before the deadline on Friday, Sara Wechter, head of human resources, said Thursday in a LinkedIn post. As part of the mandate, staffers were able to receive exemptions.

Airlines Slash Services to China (9:58 a.m. HK)

China is more cut off from international travel than at any other stage during the pandemic as it tries to stamp out Covid with tight controls on movement. Airlines from key markets have reacted by slashing services from already low levels, with fewer than 500 inbound China flights scheduled this week versus about 10,000 this time two years ago.

China Covid Cases (9:03 a.m. HK)

The country reported 143 new local confirmed infections Thursday, including 98 in Henan province, 34 in Tianjin city, eight in Xi’an, two in Shanghai and one in Zhongshan, according to the National Health Commission. China also reported four new local asymptomatic cases Thursday, including 3 in Shanghai and 1 in Tianjin.

U.K. Set to Abandon Covid Passes (8:14 a.m. HK)

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has decided Covid-19 certification is no longer needed as the Omicron wave subsides in the U.K., the Times reports, citing an unidentified government source. There was always a very high threshold for the policy of requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter large events in England, and it appears that within a couple of weeks that threshold will no longer be met, according to the government source.

South Korea Extends Help to Small Businesses (7:51 a.m. HK)

The country is set to ease curbs on private gatherings for three weeks starting Jan. 17 in the lead-up to the Lunar New Year early February. The government will allow up to six people, from the current 4, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday.

The government plans to allocate extra budgetary support to small business owners and merchants hit by the spread of the coronavirus, and a proposal will be presented to lawmakers before the Lunar New Year holidays later this month, Kim said. While officials prepared to ease private gathering rules, they said closing hours for cafes and restaurants would remain unchanged at 9 p.m.

Canada to Bar Entry of Unvaccinated Truckers (6:42 a.m. HK)

Canada is standing by its plan to impose a vaccine requirement on all truckers entering from the U.S. starting Saturday, despite worries it could undermine supply chains and damage the economy. In a statement Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government confirmed plans to deny entry into the country of unvaccinated truckers if they’re foreign nationals. Meanwhile, unvaccinated Canadian drivers will lose an exemption from testing and quarantine requirements.

U.S. Nurses Protest Worsening Workplaces (5:25 p.m. NY)

Chicago nurses joined colleagues across the country Thursday to protest against working conditions that they say have rapidly deteriorated as hordes of Covid-19 patients push hospitals to the limit.

The protests, organized by National Nurses United, a labor union boasting 175,000 members nationwide, was part of a jam-packed day of action across 11 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. today “to demand the hospital industry invest in safe staffing, and to demand that President Biden follow through on his campaign promise to protect nurses and prioritize public health,” according to the union. In Chicago, members are still working and the action was part of their bargaining process, but other branches are striking.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.