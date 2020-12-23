South Korea and the Philippines moved to temporarily suspend U.K. flights, while Japan is strengthening entry regulations for people traveling from Britain. Air travel from Britain to France resumed after a two-day halt, although with eligibility restrictions and a virus testing requirement.

U.S. President Donald Trump signaled he may not sign a $900 billion coronavirus relief package after Congress passed it with bipartisan support. Pfizer Inc. is getting closer to completing a deal to supply the U.S. with as many as 100 million more doses of its vaccine, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Switzerland Starts Covid-19 Vaccinations (5:48 p.m. HK)

Switzerland on Wednesday gave its first coronavirus shot, made by Pfizer/BioNTech, to a 90-year-old woman who lives in a care home in Lucerne, the local government said in a statement.

Poland Has Most New Cases in a Week (5:44 p.m. HK)

Poland registered 12,361 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the most in a week and up from 7,192 on Tuesday. It takes the total number of infections close to 1.23 million, according to the Health Ministry. The death toll rose by 472, for a total of 26,255.

Bulgaria Restores U.K. Flights (5:41 p.m. HK)

Bulgaria will restore flights from the U.K. and Northern Ireland at noon local time, the government said. The Balkan country had initially shut its borders for arrivals from the U.K. until Jan. 31 to limit the spread of the new virus strain.

Arrivals will be tested with quick antigen tests and placed under a 10-day quarantine, and from Jan. 1 they will be required to present a negative PCR test made within 72 hours before arrival.

Germany Targets Broad Vaccination by Summer (5:30 p.m. HK)

Germany should be able to make a Covid-19 vaccine available to all its citizens toward the European summer, though it depends how fast vaccines come onto the market, according to Health Minister Jens Spahn.

Asked about reports that Germany hasn’t secured enough vaccine, Spahn said that more than 1.3 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot will be delivered to the federal states by the end of this month, and that vaccinations in care homes will begin Sunday as planned.

“The happy news mustn’t be drowned out that we have a vaccine for a new virus quicker than ever before,” Spahn said in an interview with ARD television. “It was clear from the start that it would be tight at the beginning. I have always said that, and that’s why we have to prioritize.”

Swiss Threaten U.K. Tourists With $11,000 Fine (4:44 p.m. HK)

Switzerland has sent text messages to travelers from the U.K. and South Africa, asking them to adhere to the mandatory 10-day quarantine and not leave their residences to help prevent the spread of the mutated strain. Non-compliance will result in fines of as much as 10,000 francs ($11,249).

Dubai Rolls Out Free Vaccines as UAE Approves Pfizer Shot (3:51 p.m. HK)

The United Arab Emirates approved the shot developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, and Dubai is starting a free vaccination campaign. The emergency registration in the UAE was in response to a request from Pfizer, state-run WAM reported. Two weeks ago, the country approved the shot developed by Sinopharm unit China National Biotec Group.

Malaysia to Double AstraZeneca Order Through Covax Deal (3:50 p.m. HK)

Malaysia is set to secure an additional 6.4 million doses of the Astrazeneca Plc vaccine through the Covax facility, enough to inoculate 10% of the country’s population, Science and Technology Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said. This means the Southeast nation is doubling its order from the company, with the first batch expected in the second quarter of 2021, Khairy said.

U.K. to Discuss Bringing More Areas Under Strict Curbs (3:30 p.m. HK)

The government will meet Wednesday to discuss moving more areas of the country into the highest Tier 4-level restrictions, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said in an interview with Sky News. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a decision in the “next couple of days,” Jenrick said.

Current regulations may change, he said. “If we need to change that in light of new variant, then we won’t hesitate to do so.”

France’s Griset: Restaurants’ Reopening Could Be Delayed (3:18 p.m. HK)

France could push back its target for a Jan. 20 reopening of restaurants, depending on how the pandemic develops, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Minister Alain Griset said in an interview with RTL radio.

“It is true that as the days go by, we can see that the numbers are not going down, this target could be delayed,” Griset said.

German Virus Deaths at Record High (2:16 p.m. HK)

Germany reported a record 986 coronavirus deaths in the 24 hours through Wednesday morning, and cases jumped by 36,153, the second-biggest gain since the start of the pandemic.

The number of new infections took the total to 1.57 million, while fatalities climbed above 28,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day incidence rate has risen sharply in recent weeks and is at 195 per 100,000 inhabitants, close to a record, according to the RKI public health institute. Officials have said the rate needs to come down to 50 per 100,000.

Germany aims to start vaccinating on Dec. 27, with the very elderly and staff in care homes first in line.

Singapore Airlines Trials Digital Verification (12:26 p.m. HK)

Singapore Airlines Ltd. started trials on a new digital verification process that offers customers the ability to store and present information related to their coronavirus tests or vaccination status. The verification process will be the first to be based on the International Air Transport Association’s Travel Pass framework.

Beijing Says Almost 12,000 People Tested Negative (10:49 a.m. HK)

All 11,993 people in the Chaoyang district of China’s capital tested as of noon Monday were found to be free of the virus, according to a statement from the local government. Beijing reported on Dec. 19 that two new local virus infections were linked to imported cases.

Asian Nations Suspend U.K. Flights, Tighten Entry Rules (10:25 a.m. HK)

South Korea is suspending flights to and from the U.K. from Wednesday through Dec. 31, while the Philippines will halt U.K. flights from Thursday through Dec. 31 on concern about the new virus variant.

Japan will strengthen its entry regulations for travelers from the U.K. starting Thursday. New entry by foreigners traveling from the country won’t be allowed. Foreign nationals returning from the U.K. who are residents of Japan will be required to isolate for two weeks.

Returning Japanese citizens will need to provide proof of a negative virus test conducted 72 hours before departure. Those who fail to do so will be asked to quarantine for two weeks at a facility indicated by the government.

Mexico to Start Vaccinations (10:04 a.m. HK)

Mexico will receive an initial batch of Pfizer’s vaccine on Wednesday, putting the country in a race with Chile to become the first Latin American nation to apply the life-saving treatment.

Pfizer will send more than 1.4 million vaccines to Mexico by the end of January, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said at a press briefing in Mexico City. The first vaccinations will start on Thursday, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

Separately, Argentina approved emergency use of the Pfizer shot.

South Korea Cases Rise (8:49 a.m. HK)

South Korea reported 1,092 new cases in 24 hours, after infections briefly dipped below 1,000 in the previous two days. Infections jumped above 1,000 for the first time earlier this month.

South Korea has repeatedly prevented the coronavirus from spreading uncontrollably, applying its test-and-trace practices that have become a global model for managing the pandemic.

Trump Indicates He Might Not Sign Virus Relief Package (8:42 a.m. HK)

President Trump signaled that he may not sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief package just one day after it was passed in Congress. In a video posted on his Twitter account, Trump said the bill included “wasteful and unnecessary” items and demanded that lawmakers increase the stimulus checks from the “ridiculously low” amount of $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill,” Trump said, adding he wanted Congress to “send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a Covid relief package and maybe that administration will be me and we will get it done.”

Sydney Cluster Grows to 97, Lockdown Is Extended (8:33 a.m. HK)

The cluster of Covid-19 infections in Sydney’s Northern Beaches has grown to 97, and a lockdown will be extended over Christmas to prevent the virus from spreading across the city, authorities announced Wednesday.

Singapore May Give More Rollout Details by January: ST (8:32 a.m. HK)

Singapore may provide more details on its vaccination program as early as January, the Straits Times reported, citing Education Minister Lawrence Wong.

Wong, who co-chairs the nation’s task force on Covid-19, said exact details will depend on variables including supply, delivery schedule and authorization for use, according to the newspaper’s report citing his comments made Tuesday to reporters.

NYSE to Have Designated Market Makers to Work Remotely (8:19 a.m. HK)

The New York Stock Exchange plans to have designated market makers work remotely again amid a surge in cases around the city. The temporary measure will take effect Monday with some exceptions, the venue said in an emailed statement.

Pfizer Near Accord to Supply Additional Doses to U.S. (8:11 a.m. HK)

Pfizer is moving closer to finalizing a deal to supply the U.S. government with as many as 100 million more doses of the drugmaker’s vaccine, a person familiar with the matter said.

Such a pact could expand the number of shots available to the government as it ramps up its immunization drive in the coming year. While talks were continuing on Tuesday evening, a deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday.

Houston ICUs Post 11% Jump in Virus Patients (7:28 a.m. HK)

The Houston area’s intensive-care wards saw an 11% spike in virus patients during the past 24 hours that swelled the tally of the most acutely ill Covid-19 cases to a four-month high of 505. The number of ICU beds occupied by virus patients in the fourth-largest U.S. city and surrounding counties has more than doubled since the start of November, according to the SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council.

