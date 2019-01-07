German factory orders declined more than economists predicted, the first drop in four months, as signs mount that growth momentum is weakening.

Orders fell 1 percent in November from the previous month, compared with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey for a decrease of 0.1 percent. Demand was down 4.3 percent on the year.

The Bundesbank is predicting brisk economic momentum for 2019, with increases in both private and government consumption, but it’s also warned that the downside risks are higher than the possibility of faster growth. It sees trade weighing on output this year and next.

• Euro-zone orders slumped 11.6 percent in November, with demand for investment goods from the region sliding 14.1 percent.

• Intermediate goods slid 4.4 percent, consumer goods dropped 3.2 percent

• Economy ministry sees momentum in car manufacturing picking up after emissions-test rules damped output, with the sector posting a 4.5 percent gain in orders in November.

• The ministry says the high backlog of orders suggests industrial momentum is picking up somewhat.

• A report by IHS Markit last week showed weakness in German manufacturing is spilling over into the services sector, where activity slowed in December to the lowest level in more than two years.

• More than half of Germany’s small and medium-sized enterprises think Europe’s biggest economy could contract next year, hobbled by slowing global growth, trade disputes and a stuttering auto sector. A persistent shortage of skilled labor is further dampening prospects.

• German unemployment fell to a record low in December, extending its five-year decline. The labor agency said demand for new workers remains very high.

