The pace of new infections from Tokyo to Iran and Australia is raising concerns about another virus wave. U.S. cases are approaching 3 million, while deaths in India have risen above 20,000. Any vaccine would likely be limited in how long it can shield against infection, the top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned.

AD

Key Developments:

• Global Tracker: Cases top 11.5 million; deaths exceed 537,000

AD

• Australia’s second-largest city re-enters six-week virus lockdown

• Beijing just reported no cases. Here’s how it turned it around

• Fauci says vaccines likely to offer only ‘finite’ protection

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus.

B&O Sales Plunge Following Store Closures (2:55 p.m. HK)

Bang & Olufsen A/S said sales plummeted by more than a third last quarter, capping a “disappointing year” for the maker of luxury TVs and stereos. “The impact from the Covid-19 outbreak resulted in temporary store closures in all markets and was the reason for the decline,” the company said. Per Hansen, an investment economist at Nordnet, called the results “terrifyingly bad” in a note to clients.

AD

U.S. Bailouts for China’s HNA (2:22 p.m. HK)

AD

HNA Group, the troubled conglomerate being taken over by the Chinese state, is among recipients of the billions of dollars in virus-relief loans handed out in the U.S. government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Tokyo Finds 106 New Infections, NHK Says (2:16 p.m. HK)

Tokyo found 106 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the sixth consecutive day new cases in the capital exceeded 100, NHK reported. Total infections in Tokyo are approaching 7,000.

German Industry Faces Long Recovery (2 p.m. HK)

Industrial production gained 7.8% in May when Germany lifted most restrictions to stop the spread of the virus, compared with an estimate of 11.1%. The increase follows a record-hit to activity in April, which was caused by factory closures and other disruptions.

AD

Manufacturing led the recovery with a jump in investment goods. At the same time, capacity remained significantly underutilized, according to the Economy Ministry.

AD

Melbourne Faces Six-Week Lockdown (1:42 p.m. HK)

The state of Victoria announced a six-week lockdown across metropolitan Melbourne in a bid to quell the risk of a second wave of infections in Australia. State Premier Daniel Andrews said from midnight Wednesday, people must stay home except for work, essential services, medical treatment or school. He said “significant steps” had to be taken to suppress and contain the virus.

Philippines Eases Restrictions (1:30 p.m. HK)

The Philippines is further easing restrictions to allow non-essential travel to countries that permit it, as long as departing passengers have round-trip tickets, visas and health insurance. They will have to undergo quarantine upon return. Beauty salons in areas with the lowest quarantine level can also offer services including hair coloring.

AD

AD

German Cases Steady (1:24 p.m. HK)

Germany’s coronavirus infection rate remained below the key threshold of 1.0 and the numbers of new cases stayed much lower than at the height of the outbreak. Germany has reported nearly 200,000 confirmed infections and 9,022 deaths.

Australia Central Bank Holds (1:02 p.m. HK)

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates unchanged and said the downturn has been less severe than earlier expected, though uncertainty about health issues and future economic strength is affecting consumption and business plans.

Trump Dinner Plans (10:25 a.m. HK)

A Wednesday night White House event that U.S. President Donald Trump is hosting for his Mexican counterpart will be the closest thing to a state dinner that can be organized during the outbreak. Business executives from both countries will attend the event, which will be held indoors with some social distancing measures in place, according to a person familiar with the matter.

AD

AD

In a Twitter post, the President urged the FDA to act on hydroxychloroquine.

Samsung Earnings Boost (9:18 a.m. HK)

Samsung Electronics reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, indicating that the tech industry is climbing back. While the pandemic has hurt the global economy, it has also accelerated a shift toward online activity such as video conferencing and entertainment streaming.

South Korea reported 44 more Covid-19 cases, taking its total to 13,181.

No New Cases in Beijing (8:43 a.m. HK)

There were no new infections in China’s capital for the first time since an outbreak started in the city on June 11, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

AD

China reported eight new cases for Monday, all of which were imported.

Brazil’s President Tested (8:20 a.m. HK)

Jair Bolsonaro underwent another Covid-19 test after showing virus symptoms. The Brazilian president had a light fever and could be seen coughing during a Thursday broadcast on his social networks. The presidential office said the results of the test would be available Tuesday and that he is in good health.

AD

Atlanta Mayor Tests Positive (6:04 a.m. HK)

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she has tested positive for the virus.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” she tweeted. “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

Texas Infections Rise at Slower Pace (6 a.m. HK)

AD

Texas virus cases rose 2.7% Monday, below the seven-day average of 4%, pushing total cases in the state above 200,000. Deaths increased less than 1% to 2,655.

Governor Greg Abbott has backtracked on his reopening plan after a surge in cases that’s begun to strain hospitals in large cities. Before the Fourth of July holiday, he closed bars and mandated masks for counties where there have been more than 20 cases. The moves have earned the governor criticism from conservative politicians in the state who think he’s going too far, and city and county governments in Houston and Dallas and Austin that want even stricter measures put in place, including the reinstatement of stay-at-home orders.

AD

New Zealand to Limit Returning Citizens (5:48 p.m. NY)

AD

New Zealand’s government will limit the number of citizens flying home with the national airline to reduce pressure on its overflowing quarantine facilities.

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights “will be managed in the short term to ensure the government is able to safely place” arrivals into managed isolation or quarantine, Housing Minister Megan Woods said in a statement Tuesday. Air New Zealand said it has put a three-week hold on new bookings on international services into New Zealand following the government’s request.

Fauci Says Vaccine May Only Offer ‘Finite’ Protection (4:50 p.m. NY)

Any vaccine developed to ward off the novel coronavirus would likely be limited in how long it would shield against infection, said Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease expert.

AD

“You can assume that we’ll get protection at least to take us through this cycle,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an appearance on a live-streamed video conference hosted by the National Institutes of Health. Health officials are assuming a shot would offer a degree of protection, though it’s likely “going to be finite,” he said.

A shot to protect against Covid-19 won’t work like the measles vaccine, which lasts throughout a person’s lifetime, Fauci said. “We may need a boost to continue the protection, but right now we don’t know how long it lasts.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com