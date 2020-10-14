Singapore and Hong Kong will create a travel bubble that exempts people from both cities from quarantine, an agreement that will re-open links between Asia’s two premier financial hubs. India reported fewer than 70,000 cases for the fourth straight day, though daily infections are still higher than in the U.S.

Key Developments:

Argentina Now Among Top Five Most-Infected Countries (9:12 a.m. NY)

A patchy lockdown that’s dragged on for 210 days has failed to spare Argentina from a late and aggressive outbreak of coronavirus.

Argentina passed Colombia as the most-infected country in Latin America after only Brazil and is currently number five globally in overall cases trailing the U.S., India, its northern neighbor and Russia. In total, 931,967 people have tested positive while 24,921 fatalities have been reported.

Germany Warns Tracing Capacity Near Limits (8:51 a.m. NY)

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s top health official warned that the recent surge in coronavirus infections is threatening Germany’s ability to track cases and check the spread of the disease.

“The problem is that day by day with increasing numbers our local authorities are not able any more to trace,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said Thursday during a Bloomberg webinar. “And then you lose track” and the numbers are increasing exponentially, he added.

Sanofi Plans Human Trial of mRNA Vaccine (8:14 a.m. NY)

Two doses of the candidate induced neutralizing antibodies “significantly higher” than those observed in Covid-19 patients as well as a response in infection-fighting T-cells in non-human primates, Translate Bio and Sanofi said in a statement.

The candidate is a so-called messenger RNA vaccine, which prompts the body to make a key protein from the virus, sparking an immune response. It’s based on technology similar to that used by one of the fastest-moving vaccine developers, Moderna Inc.

Sanofi is developing another coronavirus vaccine in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline Plc. That shot is already in a clinical trial, and first results are expected in early December to support the start of a broader phase 3 study before the end of the year.

Eiger Treatment Lowered Viral Load (8:12 a.m. NY)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals said its Lambda treatment decreased viral load for patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 infections more than a placebo treatment during a study. Patients treated with Lambda, which stimulates immune responses, were below the infectivity threshold by day 7 of the 14-day study.

Trump’s Antibody Cocktail Won’t Be Widely Available (7:16 a.m. NY)

The antibody cocktail U.S. President Donald Trump credited for his swift coronavirus recovery won’t become widely available because it’s impossible to make enough for everyone who might need it, according to the Swiss pharmaceutical giant working on scaling up production.

“We’ll never be able to produce enough,” said Bill Anderson, drugs chief at Roche Holding AG, which is working together with U.S. biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the project. “This is clearly part of the answer for the world, not the answer. Hopefully we’ll have vaccines and other therapeutics.”

FDA Authorizes Trial of Vaccine Candidate (6:12 a.m. NY)

ImmunityBio received authorization from the FDA to begin a Phase I clinical trial of vaccine candidate hAd5-COVID-19, which targets T cells and antibody immunity.

Virus Hot Spots Reemerge in Mideast (6:11 a.m. NY)

Covid infections are rising again in parts of the Middle East, posing a fresh threat to the region’s economies already battered by the collapse in oil prices.

Cases have been rising in Iran, which is battling the Middle East’s worst outbreak, with more than half a million people infected so far. Israel was forced to impose a second nationwide lockdown last month, with the move estimated to cost the economy almost $7.5 billion - about 2% of 2019 GDP.

Floridians Fared Worst in Study of Pandemic Unemployment Relief (6:01 a.m. NY)

Laid-off workers in Florida were less likely to receive timely unemployment benefits when businesses closed at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic than those in other U.S. states, according to a newly published nationwide study.

Researchers surveyed 2,500 laid-off service industry workers in April and May and found that only a quarter of them had received unemployment benefits during the survey period, including those who had been laid off for two months or longer, according to the report released Wednesday by the Harvard Kennedy School and University of California at San Francisco.

WHO’s European Head Urges Restrictive Measures (6 a.m. NY)

European governments must impose more restrictive measures and countries should do everything possible to keep schools open, Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, said at a briefing. Full shutdowns should be a last resort, and the WHO is recommending proportional restrictions.

“Governments should not hold back with relatively smaller actions in order to avoid the same very painful and damaging actions we saw in the first big rounds,” Kluge said. “We’ve learnt a lot from the first time around and what we saw is that wherever and whenever the policy response was prompt and drastic it was effective. But the virus has also shown it’s merciless whenever there was delay, partisanship, disinformation or denial.”

Austria Urges Provinces to Tighten Virus Curbs (5:23 p.m. HK)

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz urged the country’s provinces to tighten regional measures as new infections hit another record on Thursday.

“Make no mistake: The situation is serious. The coming weeks will decide whether we can slow down and contain the spread of the virus, or if the corona pandemic will inflict even bigger damage to the health system, jobs and companies,” Kurz said in a statement.

Austria reported a record 1,552 new infections on Thursday, bringing the 7-day incidence to 92 per 100,000 people. Capital Vienna, Tyrol and Salzburg all have an incidence of above 100.

EU Health Chief Airs ‘Great Concern’ (5:15 p.m. HK)

European Union Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides stepped up warnings about the spread of the coronavirus in the 27-nation bloc.

“It is with great concern that I am witnessing the increasingly rapid rise of infection rates all across the EU,” Kyriakides said in a statement on Thursday in Brussels. “Time is running out -- everyone’s first priority should be to do what it takes to avoid the devastating consequences of generalized lockdowns.”

London Households Will Be Banned from Mixing (4:59 p.m. HK)

Londoners will be banned from mixing with other households indoors from this weekend as tighter coronavirus restrictions are imposed in an attempt to curb a rise in cases in the capital.

The change in the rules was briefed to London members of Parliament on Thursday morning and will formally be announced in the House of Commons by Health Secretary Matt Hancock later Thursday, according to two people familiar with the plans.

Indonesia Has Southeast Asia’s Worst Outbreak (4:41 p.m. HK)

Indonesia overtook the Philippines in the number of coronavirus cases, becoming the country with the largest outbreak in Southeast Asia. Indonesia added 4,411 new cases in the 24 hours to midday Oct. 15, bringing the total to 349,160, according to the health ministry. The Philippines added 2,261 cases, for a total of 348,698.

Poland Reports Record Cases (4:34 p.m. HK)

The nation reported a record 8,099 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 149,903. The death toll rose by 91 to 3,308, the Health Ministry said. The number of people hospitalized with the disease rose to 6,538 from 6,084 the previous day and up from 4,138 a week earlier.

The government is considering announcing a so-called red zone in the entire country, which would implement further restrictions on weddings and could mean limiting the number of people in stores among others, according to the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper.

Spain Pushes Back on German Concerns (4:03 p.m. HK)

The coronavirus is “under control” in Spain and German government concerns about the scale of Spain’s recession aren’t justified, Foreign Affairs Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said.

The government is focused on slowing the rate of infections while protecting the economy and tensions between the national administration and Madrid region are a consequence of the country’s decentralized system, Laya said in a Bloomberg Television interview Thursday.

Czechs Prepare to Turn Stadiums Into Hospitals (3:02 p.m. HK)

The country needs to start building alternative health-care facilities in places such as stadiums and spas as soon as this weekend to relieve hospitals facing the threat of being overrun with covid patients, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

“We don’t have time,” he said. “Our prognosis isn’t good and these numbers are catastrophic. We are really in an immense hurry.”

Pfizer, BioNTech Vaccine Trial Remains on Track (2:55 p.m. HK)

Side effects that have emerged in a large late-stage trial of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE are in line with those seen in smaller early studies, a positive sign for one of the front-runners in the race for a shot.

Singapore, Hong Kong Unveil Travel Bubble (2:50 p.m. HK)

Singapore and Hong Kong will create a travel bubble that exempts people from both cities from quarantine, an agreement that will re-open links between Asia’s two premier financial hubs.

Compulsory quarantine will be replaced by coronavirus testing, Singaporean Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said told reporters Thursday, and he hopes the bubble will start in “weeks.” Hong Kong’s commerce and economic development minister, Edward Yau, confirmed the pact, originally reported by the South China Morning Post, soon after.

Israel New Cases Slips Below 2,000 Target (2:40 p.m. HK)

New coronavirus cases confirmed in a single day slipped below 2,000, one of the targets cited by officials for easing lockdown restrictions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with ministers on Thursday to discuss the possible reopening of preschools and some businesses next week. Some 1,994 new cases were diagnosed on Wednesday, bringing the total to 299,253, including 2,099 fatalities.

France Sets Paris Curfew as Europe Sees Record Cases (2 p.m. HK)

France imposed a curfew in Paris as Germany and Italy posted record increases in new infections, as Europe’s leaders intensified efforts to stem an unrelenting surge in coronavirus cases.

President Emmanuel Macron will confine residents of nine of the country’s biggest cities to their homes between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for four weeks starting on Saturday.

Pakistan Warns of Restrictive Actions After Spike (1:14 p.m. HK)

Pakistan warned of “restrictive actions” because of a spike in cases, the highest since August, which may hurt the economy that was showing signs of recovery.

“Time for all of us to take Covid sops seriously again,” Asad Umar, the minister for planning and special initiatives, said in a Twitter post Thursday, while referring to the standard operating procedures of keeping social distancing and wearing masks.

India Adds 67,708 Cases (12:26 p.m. HK)

India reported 67,708 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the nation’s total to 7.31 million. Infections have remained below 70,000 for four days in a row, though India is still reporting more daily cases than the U.S. and may surpass it as the world’s worst hit nation.

Sinovac May Start Philippine Vaccine Trials This Year (12:17 p.m. HK)

China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. may start Covid-19 vaccine trials in the Philippines before the end of the year, the chief of the Southeast Asian nation’s food and drug agency said.

Sinovac has passed the review of a vaccine experts panel to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials and is expected to submit as early as this week its application with the Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration, Eric Domingo, the agency’s director general, said in a virtual briefing Thursday.

Russia to Miss Covid-19 Vaccine Goal (12:04 p.m. HK)

Russia is going to miss its target of making 30 million doses of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine this year due to setbacks maintaining the serum’s stability while expanding production.

“The main task is to scale up production,” Industry Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “To have 30 million doses by year-end is impossible, it is nonsense.”

