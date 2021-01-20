The euro rose ahead of the European Central Bank’s decision later, where policy makers are expected to refrain from any changes to their ultra-loose framework.

The MSCI World Index touched an intraday high on Thursday as investors look forward to increased economic support and an expanded federal effort to get shots to more Americans under President Joe Biden. That’s even as several Republican senators expressed misgivings about his $1.9 trillion aid package.

“High valuations could find justification in the strong recovery that we expect, while inflation assets remain in the affordable zone,” according to Florian Ielpo, head of macroeconomic research and multi-asset portfolio manager at Unigestion SA. “We therefore see 2021 as a land of investment opportunities.”

Meanwhile, fresh tensions surfaced between U.S. companies and Beijing. China’s three biggest telecommunications firms said they requested a review of the New York Stock Exchange’s decision to delist their shares. Separately, Twitter Inc. locked the official account of the Chinese embassy to the U.S., citing a violation of its “dehumanization” policy.

On the virus front, global fatalities hit a daily record, with a U.K. official comparing some hospitals there to a “war zone.”

These are some key events coming up:

• Earnings are due from companies including Schlumberger Ltd. and Yes Bank Ltd.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

• Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.3% as of 7:06 a.m. New York time.

• The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.5%.

• The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8%.

• The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.6%.

Currencies

• The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%.

• The euro rose 0.3% to $1.2147.

• The British pound gained 0.5% to $1.3725.

• The onshore yuan strengthened 0.1% to 6.461 per dollar.

• The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 103.40 per dollar.

Bonds

• The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 1.09%.

• The yield on two-year Treasuries increased less than one basis point to 0.13%.

• Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.52%.

• Japan’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to 0.043%.

• Britain’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to 0.309%.

Commodities

• West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.5% to $53.03 a barrel.

• Brent crude declined 0.6% to $55.77 a barrel.

• Gold was little changed at $1,871.64 an ounce.

