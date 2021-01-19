Bullion has mostly treaded water this year after a surge in 2020 as rising yields and prospects for economic recovery diminish the appeal of the metal as a haven asset. Investors are weighing that outlook against the possibility that further stimulus could weaken the dollar and lift consumer prices, with the metal often seen as an inflation hedge.
“It looks like the reflation trade is back on with most risk assets rising,” Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets said in a Tuesday note. “The positive sentiment is partly a reflection of hopes for more government spending.”
The technical picture for gold is also working against the metal, with its 50-day moving average close to crossing below the 200-day moving average -- a so-called death cross that can signal a protracted decline. Meanwhile, a report Friday showed hedge fund and other large speculators cut their net-long bullion position in U.S. futures and options to the lowest since November.
“Gold traders and investors are going through a bit of a confidence crisis following the recent dollar and yield spike,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “Hedge funds cutting longs by 31% last week is a clear sign that current price action is not giving any strong buy signals.”
Spot gold lost less than 0.1% to $1,840.48 an ounce by 12:27 p.m. in New York. Silver and palladium fell, while platinum was little changed. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.2%.
