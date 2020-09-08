Colsher joined Goldman in 2010 and has served as national director of the bank’s 10,000 Small Businesses program.
“She has an incredibly successful track record of growing programs with the highest quality and integrity and has done this with both speed and precision,” Seema Hingorani, founder and chairwoman of Girls Who Invest, said in a statement.
Girls Who Invest has sent its alumni to work at some of the world’s largest banks and money managers including Blackstone Group Inc., Carlyle Group Inc. and Goldman Sachs.
Hingorani, the former chief investment officer of New York City’s pension plans, focuses on diversity initiatives in her current role at Morgan Stanley.
