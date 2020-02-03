Key Insights

• Should the two companies reach a deal, Goldman will be adding itself to Amazon’s lending platform, which has been in place for years and is used as a way to strengthen the online retailer’s ties with small-business clients. The loans are used mostly to provide merchants on the Amazon.com website with funding to procure inventory.

AD

• The plans fall in line with Goldman’s bid to diversify, which already includes new saving accounts, unsecured loans for customers and a high-profile partnership with Apple Inc. on a co-brand credit card.

AD

• Goldman is fresh off its investor day, when it made a pitch for embracing the bank model as it reorients to a new reality in which old growth engines such as trading don’t guarantee it the same standing at the top of Wall Street as they once did.

Get More

• Expect Goldman to roll out more products and services as it seeks new incremental lines of revenue. The firm laid out a goal of boosting return on equity to more than 13% in the next three years, up from the 11.5% it posted in 2019, excluding litigation costs.

AD

• The Financial Times reported on Goldman’s talks with Amazon.com earlier Monday. A spokesman for Goldman declined to comment. An Amazon representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Jenny Surane and Molly Schuetz.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sridhar Natarajan in New York at snatarajan15@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Daniel Taub, Steve Dickson