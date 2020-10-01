While the transaction is relatively small in the credit-card industry, it’s another sign of the Wall Street firm’s deeper foray into retail banking. That includes small-business loan deals with the likes of Walmart Inc., financing vacation purchases with JetBlue Airways Corp. and a high-profile credit-card tie-up with Apple Inc.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Goldman beat out Barclays Plc to take on $2.5 billion in GM loan balances from Capital One Financial Corp., which has been offloading some of its smaller portfolios recently. Buyers of such credit-card deals typically pay a fraction of the total outstanding loan balance. The person familiar with the matter didn’t say how much Goldman would pay.
Representatives for Goldman and GM had no immediate comment.
