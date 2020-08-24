A procession of speakers set out to counter Democrats’ portrayal of Trump as incompetent and depict his opponents as dangerous radicals in the first evening of the Republican National Convention.

AD

The president was called the “bodyguard of Western civilization,” by the night’s first speaker, 26-year-old Charlie Kirk.

AD

“Trump was elected to protect our families from the vengeful mob that seeks to destroy our way of life, our neighborhoods, schools, churches and values,” said Kirk, founder and president of a conservative youth organization. “President Trump was elected to defend the American way of life.”

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley will discuss how she and Trump “stood up for America” at the UN and how Democrats and their nominee Joe Biden are “still blaming America first,” according to excerpts released in advance by the Trump campaign of the speeches, many of them pretaped.

AD

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only Black Republican in the chamber, plans to outline steps Trump has taken to help Black Americans and say Democrats are campaigning on a “cultural revolution” for a “fundamentally different America.”

AD

And Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the Missouri couple who were criminally charged after brandishing firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters marching through their St. Louis neighborhood in June, will criticize Democrats for not “protecting honest citizens from criminals.”

“These are the policies that are coming to a neighborhood near you,” the McCloskeys plan to say, according to prepared remarks. “So make no mistake: No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America.”

AD

The Trump campaign said the overarching theme of the four-day convention is “honoring the great American story,” with a motif on Monday night of the “land of promise.” There was a mix of pre-recorded video addresses and live speeches from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, according to the campaign.

AD

Keynote speakers are the president’s son, Donald Jr.; Haley, a former South Carolina governor; and Scott, who offered a Republican policing reform plan after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May. The bill has languished in Congress.

Coronavirus Patient

Dr. G.E. Ghali, an oral surgeon and coronavirus patient from Louisiana, thanked Trump for his response to the pandemic that Democrats criticize as woefully inadequate. It has killed more than 175,000 people in the U.S.

AD

“I benefited from the expedited therapies made possible by the swift action of this administration,” Ghali said. “President Trump truly moved mountains to save lives and he deserves credit.”

The convention’s opening night also gave airtime to some of Trump’s most fervent conservative defenders, including Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida; Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio; and Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host who’s national chairwoman of the Trump Victory Finance Committee. Guilfoyle, who’s dating Donald Trump Jr., had to leave the campaign for a time after testing positive for the coronavirus.

AD

Herschel Walker, the former football star and a co-chairman of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, said, “It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald. The worst one is ‘racist.’ Growing up in the Deep South, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump.”

AD

Earlier, Trump spoke to delegates who gathered at the Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina despite the pandemic after he was formally nominated in the convention’s opening hours on Monday morning, a departure from custom.

The president was expected to speak in some fashion each night of the convention, his campaign said.

While in North Carolina on Monday, Trump ridiculed Biden for saying he would shut down the country again if health experts said that was needed to combat the virus. “It’s going to be fading, and it’s starting to fade,” said the president.

AD

Voting by Mail

In a 50-minute address to the delegates on Monday, Trump complained that the election is being rigged by the expansion of voting by mail during the pandemic. There’s little evidence of widespread fraud from the use of mail-in ballots, and Trump votes by absentee ballot.

AD

“They’re trying to steal the election from Republicans,” Trump said.

Although Trump has lagged in polls, he assured the convention delegates he would win. He credited what he said is greater enthusiasm for his candidacy than for Biden’s as he promised to restore an economy devastated by the coronavirus.

“Our country can go in a horrible, horrible direction, or an even greater direction,” Trump said.

The president is scheduled to formally accept the nomination for a second term on Thursday in a speech from the South Lawn of the White House, an unprecedented venue for an acceptance speech.

The Republican convention comes a week after Democrats, in a mostly virtual event, nominated Biden to challenge Trump in November. They depicted Trump as an incompetent and corrupt threat to democracy and Biden as someone with the decency and experience to tackle difficult problems like the coronavirus.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com