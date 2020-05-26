During House debate on the rule change, which would enable a single lawmaker to cast votes on behalf of as many as 10 colleagues, Republicans had denounced the move as unconstitutional.

AD

Democrats, led by Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, cited opinions from constitutional law experts in support of the change. At least 50 Democrats have filed with the clerk’s office saying they plan to use the system this week.

AD

The GOP likely faces an uphill climb in a lawsuit because the Constitution lets the House set its own rules.

A House Republican aide said Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be the lead plaintiff along with other House members and four constituents in the suit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House officials.

McCarthy said in a statement on Tuesday evening that “while the Constitution allows Congress to write its own rules, those rules cannot violate the Constitution itself --- namely, the requirement of actual assembly. Rapid and robust legal relief is necessary.”

AD

“This is a serious matter that will damage the integrity of the House’s actions now and in the future,” he added.

The 45-day rules change that allows members to travel to the Capitol to carry out explicit instructions to vote on behalf of colleagues is in place through at least early June. The special procedures can be extended or renewed during this congressional term if the public health emergency persists or there is a resurgence.

AD

Pelosi called the Republican suit a “sad stunt” that “shows that their only focus is to delay and obstruct urgently-needed action to meet the needs of American workers and families during the coronavirus crisis.” The California Democrat said the rule change is “fully consistent with the Constitution.”

AD

(Updates with McCarthy statement, beginning in seventh paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com