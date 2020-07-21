“The American economy needs another shot of adrenaline,” McConnell said, also noting that infections are “climbing in hot spots around the country.”

The White House and Congress have only a few weeks to come up with another stimulus before lawmakers take a scheduled August break and the $2.9 trillion in economic relief passed earlier this year begins to dry up.

Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the two key parties in the talks, both said they aim to wrap up negotiations by the end of next week. It’s an ambitious goal given that Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on how big the package should be and there are differences within the GOP over what to include.

President Donald Trump, who met Monday with McConnell and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, wants a payroll tax holiday included in the plan. But that’s gotten a cool reception from Senate Republicans. The White House also has balked at including money to distribute an eventual vaccine and funding to help states with testing and tracing, both of which have support in Congress.

Mnuchin and Meadows plan to talk over the outlines of the Republican plan during the regular weekly luncheon Tuesday with GOP senators. They also are scheduled to meet with Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer later in the day.

Meadows said before heading into the lunch that talks were still in early stages. But he indicated the administration was flexible on the terms of a deal, including the roughly $1 trillion cap that the White House and congressional Republicans have set as a goal. Democrats have proposed a $3.5 trillion package of relief measures.

“Everyone looks at a $1 trillion stimulus plan as the goal,” Meadows said. “But that’s going to be up to the senators and House.”

McConnell said there will be second round of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, but “targeted” to businesses most affected by the pandemic. He also said there will be funding to reimburse businesses for the costs of “safe workplaces,” including personal protective equipment, testing, cleaning and remodeling “to protect workers and entice customers.”

Republicans also want another round of direct payments “to help American families keep driving our national comeback,” he said.

There also will be money for some child-care assistance and funding for a vaccine, McConnell said. The Republican plan also will have $105 billion to aid schools in safely reopening.

There were signs of possible compromise on extending the supplemental unemployment insurance that was part of the stimulus measure passed in March. It gave laid off workers $600 a week in additional benefits, but Republicans argued that it created a disincentive for returned to work in some areas of the country because unemployed individuals could get more than they earned at their jobs.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, said there would be “some discussion” about how big the federal supplement should be in the next legislation, suggesting it could be lower than the $600 payments, which expire at the end of this week.

One of the biggest hurdles to an agreement may be aid to state and local governments. Democrats included $1 trillion in such aid in their proposal. Republicans said money left over from early stimulus should be spent first.

