Half of US Small Businesses Had Job Openings in June, NFIB Says

Half of US small-business owners said they had open positions they could not fill in June, down slightly from a record-high, and nearly as many reported raising compensation, indicating persistent hiring challenges and a still-tight labor market.

Fifty percent of firms had vacancies, down one percentage point from May, according to data out Thursday from the National Federation of Independent Business. A near-record 48% of small-business owners said they raised compensation, a slight softening from the prior month, but 28% say they intend to increase pay in the coming three months -- a pickup from May.