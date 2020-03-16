More than $187 billion in budget support has been pledged or is under consideration by governments around the world. Some have allocated new money for cash handouts and medical care, while several are planning targeted measures like tax breaks and loan support.
The fiscal response to the virus outbreak has accelerated alongside the global tally of confirmed cases, which now exceeds 167,000, with more than 6,400 deaths reported.
The World Bank separately has allocated $12 billion in virus aid for developing economies, while the International Monetary Fund said it’s making available $50 billion to help countries deal with the virus, including $10 billion at zero interest for the poorest nations.
Here’s a look at what governments have announced so far:
