Indonesia is accelerating its vaccination campaign to curb the spread of the omicron variant by shortening the gap between the second dose and a booster dose to three months from six.

Hong Kong Rental Assistance Calls (2:15 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Financial Secretary Paul Chan renewed calls urging property developers to offer rental assistance to tenants impacted by the pandemic.

Lam urged landlords to waive rents, RTHK reported, citing a social media post. Lam said the government’s pandemic fund can’t make up for losses incurred by a wide range of businesses that have been affected by mandatory closures that are in place until at least April 20, the news outlet reported.

Chan also called on landlords to offer rental concessions to small- and medium-sized businesses. Chan is pushing for legislation that would allow rent payments to be postponed for up to six months.

Hong Kong Trackers (1:45 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong plans to use more than 100,000 electronic wristbands to monitor Covid-19 patients who are isolating at home, according to local media, who cited the technology minister. The wristbands, which would pair with a tracking app, will be given to patients who are in home self-isolation while awaiting admittance to hospitals.

The city is battling a surge in Omicron cases, reporting a record 17,063 Covid cases on Saturday.

Indonesia Booster Shots (10:30 a.m. HK)

Slightly more than half of its 270 million population have been fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, with merely 3.6% of them receiving their booster shots. New infections have consistently been higher than the peaks suffered during the delta outbreak last year, even when symptoms were generally milder and hospitalizations were low. On Saturday, it added 46,643 cases and 258 new fatalities.

Thai Cases Hold Near Record High (8:40 a.m. HK)

Thailand’s coronavirus daily cases held near an all-time high on Saturday, with 24,719 cases reported on Sunday. There were 42 new virus-related deaths reported. More than 25,600 infections were reported the day before.

