Germany recorded its highest number of cases in roughly six weeks, while Danish companies steered clear of an aid package covering fixed costs for those impacted by the virus lockdown and Poland may again quarantine tourists returning from abroad. The total number of cases worldwide passed 17 million.

Key Developments:

• Global Tracker: Cases exceed 17 million; deaths pass 667,000

• Tokyo announces 367 new virus cases

• Germany reports most cases in about 6 weeks

• Hong Kong relaxes dine-in ban

• Melbourne is living the cold weather virus surge experts fear

• Virus upsurge threatens South Europe’s tourism revival

• As School Looms, What We Know About Kids and Covid-19: QuickTake

Tokyo Finds 367 New Cases (2:39 p.m. HK)

Thursday’s count was one infection higher than the city’s previous record. Tokyo conducted around 5,800 tests, the highest ever, Governor Yuriko Koike said earlier.

Germany Records Most Cases in About 6 Weeks (1:45 p.m. HK)

Germany recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases in about six weeks, while the country’s infection rate remained just above the key threshold of 1.0. There were 839 new cases in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, bringing the total to 208,546, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That compares with 595 the previous day and almost 7,000 at the peak of the pandemic in late March.

There were 4 fatalities, increasing the total to 9,135. The rise in cases this week is “very concerning,” Germany’s Robert Koch Institute said in its latest report, warning that a further worsening of the situation must be avoided.

Danish Companies Steer Clear of Aid, Report Says (1:41 p.m. HK)

Danish firms have been reluctant to tap a government aid package that provides funds to cover fixed costs for those hurt by virus-induced lockdown, the Berlingske newspaper reported. So far they have only tapped 3.1 billion kroner ($500 million) of the 65.3 billion kroner allotted, the report said, citing government data.

The Nordic country’s industry group for small and medium-sized businesses said the aid application process was cumbersome and applicants may have been discourage, Berlingske reported.

Hong Kong Relaxes Dine-In Ban (1:36 p.m. HK)

The Asian financial hub will relax its dine-in ban and allow breakfast and lunch service at restaurants starting this Friday, the government said. The hours of service will run from 5 a.m. to 5:59 p.m.

There were signs of cautious optimism. Leading Chinese epidemiologist and government medical adviser Zhong Nanshan said Hong Kong authorities’ intervention measures have had an impact as the virus wasn’t presenting a trend of exponential growth.

But Zhong said the epidemic was still developing and that the city was amid a “tug-of-war.” He recommended Hong Kong test its entire population for Covid-19, a screening drive previously conducted in Wuhan, the mainland city where the virus first emerged.

Poland May Again Quarantine Returning Tourists (1:34 p.m. HK)

The Eastern European nation is assessing whether to reintroduce quarantine for tourists returning from abroad, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported, citing government spokesman Piotr Muller. A decision is to be made within two weeks, it said.

Italy Extends Emergency Decree Period (1:31 p.m. HK)

The government extended the duration of the Covid-19 emergency decree to Oct. 15 -- from July 31 -- according to an emailed statement.

Pakistan, Thailand Add New Cases (12:56 p.m. HK)

Pakistan announced that it had added 1,063 new cases, for a total of 276,288. Its Health Ministry said the country’s death toll had reached 5,892.

In Southeast Asia, Thailand reported six new cases, bringing its total to 3,304.

Tokyo to Ask Restaurants to Shorten Hours (11:31 a.m. HK)

Tokyo authorities will ask restaurants and karaoke establishments to shorten their operating hours and close no later than 10 p.m. owing to a surge in virus infections, the Nikkei reported, without attribution. The measures will be in place from Aug. 3 to Aug. 31 and the local government is considering giving a 200,000 yen subsidy to businesses that cooperate, it said.

Japan to Allow Some Foreigners’ Return (9:47 a.m. HK)

Japan’s Foreign Ministry announced the new rules under which some of its foreign residents will be allowed to return from abroad. The move follows criticism that the country’s current virus restrictions were separating families and disrupting livelihoods.

The terms stipulate that permanent residents of Japan, spouses of Japanese citizens and some others will be permitted to enter starting Aug. 5. They must provide documentation and proof of a negative Covid-19 test conducted less than 72 hours before travel.

South Korea Has 18 New Cases (9:11 a.m.)

The country, which is battling a new Covid-19 wave after initial success in containing the virus’s spread, reported 18 new infections for a total of 14,269.

Australia Sees Worst Day of Infections (9:10 a.m. HK)

Australia announced a daily case record with its epicenter Victoria logging 723 new cases. State premier Daniel Andrews told reporters there had been 13 more deaths from the virus, bringing Victoria’s total to 105.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, speaking later to reporters in Canberra, called the spike “very concerning.”

The rise came despite a lockdown in Melbourne that was aimed at calming the outbreak. Worries are growing that the city’s weeks old stay-home order will need to be extended further in the southern state, taking a bigger toll on its economy.

China Has 105 New Cases, 96 From Xinjiang (8:58 a.m. HK)

The country reported 102 local coronavirus infections for July 29, the National Health Commission said in a statement, amid its biggest spike in domestic Covid-19 cases in months. Three more cases were imported, it said.

Ninety-six of the new cases were found in Xinjiang, the far west region that has been in the spotlight as China’s treatment of its Muslim Uighur population is criticized globally.

Hanoi Halts Big Gatherings Amid Rise (8:41 a.m. HK)

Vietnam found eight more local cases in the central city of Danang and one in Hanoi, bringing the Southeast Asian nation’s total to 459.

Hanoi halted public gatherings of more than 30 people, as officials in the capital worried that the Danang cluster would spread. Bars were ordered closed and religious and cultural gatherings -- as well as other large events -- suspended, Hanoi’s government said on its website.

Vietnam this weekend reported its first community cases in more than three months in Danang, after having nearly claimed victory over the coronavirus.

Mexico Reports 5,752 New Cases (8:11 a.m. HK)

Mexico reported 5,752 more Covid-19 infections, according to Health Ministry data, as cases continue to surge in Latin America. The country’s death toll rose by 485 to 45,361 -- with Mexico set to overtake the U.K. as the hot spot with the third-highest number of deaths worldwide from the virus.

Victoria to Report Record 723 Cases, Australian Says (7:43 a.m. HK)

Victoria state is set to announce a record 723 new cases of the coronavirus as a lockdown of the city of Melbourne struggles to contain the outbreak, the Australian newspaper reported. The new tally beats the previous record by almost 200, the newspaper said, without citing the source of its information.

Three Most Populous States Report Record Deaths (6 a.m. HK)

California, Texas and Florida each reported record daily increases in deaths from Covid-19 Wednesday, showing the virus’s grim wrath in the most populous states in the U.S.

