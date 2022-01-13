Existing curbs that have kept social venues shut and shortened dine-in hours at restaurants will remain through Feb. 3, local broadcaster Cable TV and HK01 reported, citing unidentified people. The restrictions started Jan. 7 and were originally set to last for two weeks. The addition of two weeks means they will be in place throughout the entire Chinese New Year holiday that runs for the first three days of February. An announcement about the extension is expected to be made in the afternoon, Cable TV said.