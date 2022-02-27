New Zealand is removing the requirement for vaccinated travelers to self-isolate on arrival, while the Philippines Metro Manila region plans to shift to the lowest alert level as infections stay low.

New York will lift the state’s mask mandate indoors in schools on March 2 due to lower infections and hospitalizations across the state and less strict guidance from U.S. health authorities, Governor Kathy Hochul announced.

Key Developments:

Hong Kong Exempts International Schools From Early Break (2:32 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong will let international schools stick with their original holiday schedule, after educational institutions pushed back on a government announcement to bring forward the summer break.

The schools will be allowed to continue with their regular school schedules, with most summer holidays taking place in July and August, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said at a briefing on Monday.

Australia False Positives (2:16 p.m. HK)

Fifty-five cases of Covid-19 reported in two remote Indigenous communities in Western Australia state last week were false positives, according to Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson told reporters Monday.

Follow-up testing found that some of the cases were instead other respiratory illnesses like colds and the flu, she said. The machines provided by the Federal government which were used in the diagnoses are no longer in use, she added.

Hong Kong Flight Bookings Surge (1:47 p.m. HK)

Major airlines reported a surge in bookings from Hong Kong last week as the city saw a new pandemic-era record in net population outflow, as a deepening Covid-19 crisis pushes more residents to leave.

Emirates Airlines said it is seeing weekly double-digit growth for advanced bookings until July, particularly to the U.K. and other European countries, a spokesman wrote in an email. Turkish Airlines is experiencing a double-digit increase in demand month-on-month and is closely watching if it is feasible to expand its schedule.

Airlines are seeing big jumps in bookings despite the shortage of flights and logistical difficulties of leaving Hong Kong, after authorities unveiled measures to combat the surge in Covid cases that include bringing forward school summer holidays to March and city-wide mandatory testing that could include a lockdown.

South Korea Peak Seen (1:37 p.m. HK)

The number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea may top 230,000 on March 9 while the number of critically-ill patients may rise to more than 1,200, Jeong Eun Kyeong, head of Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said in a briefing.

Infections are forecast to reach a peak between early March to mid-March, while the number of daily new cases may range from 180,000 to 350,000, the official said.

Hong Kong Moves Away From Covid Zero (12:57 p.m. HK)

Patients with mild cases in the city are no longer sent to hospital or isolation facilities as there’s no space; instead they’re asked to stay home until they test negative with rapid antigen tests.

Close contacts, no longer recorded by the city’s elaborate contact tracing process, are moving around freely though they’re technically supposed to home quarantine for at least a week. The app used to flag locations with confirmed cases has suspended risk alerts.

Thie quick erosion of core Covid Zero practices shows the difficulty of maintaining an approach that seeks to wipe out the virus when faced with more infectious strains like omicron. Hong Kong saw a record 26,026 new cases on Sunday and 83 deaths, making the outbreak much bigger than any the zero-tolerance approach pioneered by China has ever quelled.

New Zealand Eases Entry Restrictions (1:36 p.m. HK)

The country is removing the requirement for vaccinated travelers to self-isolate, a sign that the rapidly spreading omicron outbreak is making border restrictions pointless.

From midnight on March 2, vaccinated New Zealanders arriving from Australia will no longer need to serve a week of self-isolation and will only have to return two negative rapid antigen tests. The government also brought forward the date from which New Zealanders in other countries can return home, to midnight March 4 from March 13.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also signaled she will speed up the phased reopening of the border, potentially allowing tourists from anywhere in the world to return much sooner than the current October start date.

New China Clusters (9:29 a.m. HK)

The Southern Chinese province of Guangdong is trying to contain a fresh cluster out of its key manufacturing hub Dongguan, home to factories churning out electronic devices, toys and clothing. Some 50 infections have been found since late last week, with most in the city’s densely populated industrial park.

Meanwhile, coastal city Tianjin is also weeding out infections stemming from the city’s airport, leading to hundreds of flights being canceled. Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong, is seeing its local outbreak worsening, as daily cases climbed to 30 on Monday. Overall, China reported 140 new cases on Monday.

Huanan Market Draws Fresh Scrutiny in Origins Research (8:26 a.m. HK)

Researchers tracing the emergence of Covid-19 say they found more evidence implicating the now-infamous Huanan seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Spatial analyses of early cases point to the sprawling market as the epicenter of the outbreak’s emergence, according to research released ahead of peer-review and publication.

A separate paper found the SARS-CoV-2 probably spilled over from animals on two separate occasions, spawning distinct lineages that spread from the market in late November 2019. A third paper by Chinese government scientists provides “convincing evidence” of the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 in the market during the early stage of outbreak, where 10 stalls had been selling a menagerie of live, “domesticated wildlife,” including deer, badgers, rabbits, bamboo rats, porcupines, hedgehogs, salamanders and crocodiles.

China Sending Team to Hong Kong for Testing Help (7:36 a.m. HK)

China is preparing to send a team of about 9,000 people to help with Hong Kong’s compulsory testing anytime, the Sing Tao Daily reported, citing an official from China’s National Health Commission.

Test samples, if needed, can also be sent to Guangdong which can process 1.2 million to 1.5 million tests a day, which is much higher than Hong Kong’s daily capacity of 300,000, acccording to the report, which cited Li Dachuan, the commission’s deputy director of the medical administration bureau.

Hong Kong hasn’t ruled out a lockdown during citywide mandatory Covid testing, Commercial Radio Hong Kong reported, citing Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan.

Top China Covid Expert in Hong Kong (7:26 a.m. HK)

The official, Liang Wannian, will advise the city in its fight against the virus, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unidentified people. Hong Kong authorities are warning that cases haven’t peaked yet.

The visit is a sign that China is treating the situation in Hong Kong as dire and requiring top-level guidance, the newspaper reported, adding that Hong Kong’s first makeshift mobile cabin hospitals will begin operating Monday.

N.Y. Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate in Schools (4:49 p.m. NY)

New York will lift the state’s mask mandate indoors in schools on March 2 due to lower infections and hospitalizations across the state and less strict guidance from U.S. health authorities, Governor Kathy Hochul announced in a Sunday press briefing in Albany.

Hochul added that individual counties will still be able to impose their own mask rules, and parents can decide whether their child is safe to attend school maskless. She said about a third of the state continues to have higher than a low to medium risk as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Quarantine-Free Arrivals in Bali (7:26 a.m. NY)

Indonesia will no longer require international passengers in Bali to isolate upon arrival under a trial program that starts in March, with the intention to lift all quarantine requirements by April.

Arriving passengers will still have to take a PCR test and stay inside their pre-booked accommodation while waiting for the result, according to a briefing Sunday.

Hong Kong Record New Cases (4:56 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong has reported a record 26,026 new Covid-19 cases as the city struggles to contain its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

Only seven of the infections were imported cases, health officials told a briefing on Sunday. There were 83 new deaths, with 67 of those coming in care homes.

Manila Region to Shift to Lowest Alert (4:45 p.m. HK)

The Philippines will further ease movement restrictions and remove capacity limits on most businesses in the capital region as daily coronavirus infections stay low.

Metro Manila, which accounts for a third of economic output, will shift to the lowest alert level from March 1 to 15, according to a statement Sunday. Under Alert Level 1, businesses including restaurants and gyms can operate at full capacity.

