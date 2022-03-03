Europe is again welcoming tourists, but Chinese travelers — some of the biggest spenders before the pandemic — are nowhere to be seen, as the country’s zero-tolerance approach means international travel is basically off the table.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Key Developments:

• Virus Tracker: Cases exceed 441 million; deaths top 5.9 million

• Vaccine Tracker: More than 10.8 billion doses administered

• Coronavirus Daily: Deteriorating conditions in Hong Kong

• China’s Covid stance has created $280 billion tourism black hole

• Shows, fine dining ... sports? What it’s like to visit Las Vegas

South Korea Reports Record Cases, Deaths

South Korea’s daily new infections reached a record of 266,853 while the number of deaths rose by a record 186, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Despite the worsening numbers, the government said it would allow restaurants and cafes to open until 11 p.m., a one-hour extension, from Saturday through March 20. Authorities also halted the vaccine pass mandate in restaurants, cafes and other high-risk venues from earlier this week to ease economic pressure on mom-and-pop businesses.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Southeast Asia Infections

Malaysia’s new cases also reached a record as the Southeast Asia nation grapples with the spread of the omicron variant. The nation added 32,467 cases on Thursday, surpassing the previous peak of 32,070 cases recorded on Feb. 24, data from the health ministry show.

The spread of the omicron strain has pushed up cases across Southeast Asia. Thailand recorded 23,618 new infections, while Vietnam added 176,150 cases.

Japan to Extend Loans for Businesses

Japan will support small and medium-sized businesses with a package of measures to alleviate the impact of the pandemic, including an extension of loans, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said in a briefing in Tokyo.

Story continues below advertisement

The move comes as Japan’s unemployment rate edged up in January as a record wave of infections prompted renewed restrictions that are likely to continue slowing progress in the recovery of the labor market in February and March.

Advertisement

HK Delivery Services Impacted by Outbreak

Hong Kong Technology Venture’s shopping platform HKTVmall said it’s facing unprecedented operational pressure and warned that orders may be canceled. It cited a staffing shortage and supply issues as well as logistic partners suspending services.

Separately, SF Express will suspend to-door delivery services in Hong Kong from March 5, according to its website, citing the challenging environment, uncontrollable factors under the pandemic and a rapid rise in operating costs.

Story continues below advertisement

Covid Deaths Among HK Children Alarm Parents

Three children under the age of 5 have died in Hong Kong’s spiraling Covid outbreak, a disproportionately large number that has local parents anxious, though pediatricians say it could just be a grim coincidence.

While the numbers are too low to draw any conclusions, according to experts, the kids -- aged 11 months, 3 and 4 years old -- make up nearly 0.3% of the 1,153 fatalities that have occurred in this wave of infections. None had known underlying health conditions. Their deaths are being investigated by the coroner, according to the Hospital Authority.

Advertisement

The childhood deaths are higher than in countries such as Australia and Singapore, which originally adhered to the same zero-tolerance policy as Hong Kong. Australia has more than 5,300 Covid fatalities, including six in children. No one under age 20 has died from the virus in Singapore during the past year.

Story continues below advertisement

Japan to Ease Border Restrictions

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to further ease Japan’s border controls for the pandemic while extending virus restrictions for Tokyo and 17 other regions until March 21, as infections linger in the country.

He told a Thursday news conference his government would raise a cap on daily arrivals from overseas to 7,000 starting March 14 from the current 5,000, giving priority to students. Japan eased some of the developed world’s most stringent virus border measures Tuesday, but had set the cap on arrivals so low it would take months to clear the enormous backlog of people waiting for entry.

Advertisement

China Covid Stance Creates Tourism Black Hole

Story continues below advertisement

After two long years, piazzas and shopping boutiques across Europe are again welcoming tourists, with one big difference: Chinese travelers — some of the biggest spenders before the pandemic — are nowhere to be seen. It’s the same in Southeast Asia, where tourism-dependent economies are throwing open their doors, but the white-sand beaches of the Philippines and night markets of northern Thailand are all but deserted.

China’s borders remain effectively sealed as the country continues to pursue a zero-tolerance approach to a virus that other parts of the world have accepted as endemic. For the country’s 1.4 billion people, international travel is basically off the table with weeks-long hotel quarantines on return and flight options severely limited. Fear of Covid, which is stamped out aggressively when it flares in China, is also a factor.

Advertisement

Hong Kong Residents Escape to Singapore

Story continues below advertisement

Frustrated and anxious about the government’s handling of Covid-19, some Hong Kongers are looking to flee, even if it’s just to wait out the worst of the outbreak. Rival financial hub Singapore is a popular escape.

A net 71,000 people left Hong Kong in February, the biggest outflow since the pandemic began, as the city’s most rampant wave of Covid intensified. While Hong Kong is effectively shut off from a raft of countries it deems high risk, there are 137 scheduled flights to Singapore in March, more than anywhere else aside from Shanghai, which is off limits to most non-Chinese citizens.

Many of those leaving are doing so temporarily, hoping to avoid the mandatory mass Covid tests Hong Kong plans to start in mid-March. But others are eyeing longer shifts, and schools in Singapore are receiving a surge in interest from Hong Kong parents.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Lilly, Incyte Arthritis Drug Reduced Deaths

Eli Lilly & Co. and Incyte Corp.’s rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib reduced the risk of death from Covid-19 in a large U.K. study, bolstering evidence that the class of inflammation-fighting medicines can help infected patients.

Adding baricitinib to standard treatments lowered the risk of death among hospitalized Covid patients by 13%, according to results from the U.K. trial, called Recovery, in 8,156 people with the disease. Most of the patients also received steroids, and about one-quarter also got a different type of arthritis drug, Roche Holding AG’s Actemra.

Biden Asks Congress for Ukraine, Covid Aid

The White House is asking Congress for $10 billion in emergency funding to boost its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, part of a $32.5 billion supplemental request that also includes extra funds for fighting the pandemic.

For the fight against Covid-19, the administration asked for $22.5 billion for immediate new investment in testing, anti-viral treatments and improved vaccines in anticipation of a possible new variant and subsequent wave of infections. Funding would also flow to global vaccine efforts.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com