In 2020, we basically agreed with the Federal Aviation Administration on a roadmap that we have to take to get through certification, and now we’re marching down that path. Our No. 1 priority is the certification. No. 2 is scaling the manufacturing. We have our pilot manufacturing facility coming online, and we’re going to roll the first conforming aircraft off that line in 2022. And then the final piece we’ve applied for is an operating certificate that basically is what allows us to fly our aircraft and carry passengers.