Governments and central banks last week stepped up emergency actions, with the Bank of Canada joining the Federal Reserve in cutting interest rates by a half point. More than $54 billion in budget support has already been pledged or is under consideration in the U.S., Europe and Asia.
Broad-based fiscal stimulus can help boost aggregate demand but would be more effective once business operations begin to normalize, Gopinath said. Families and businesses could benefit from cash transfers, wage subsidies and tax relief to help them meet their needs, she added.
“The argument for a coordinated, international response is clear,” Gopinath said. “The international community must help countries with limited health capacity avert a humanitarian disaster.”
Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said last week that the global economic outlook has shifted to “more dire scenarios” as the virus has spread undetected and that it’s still difficult to predict the impact. The IMF is making available $50 billion to help countries deal with the virus, including $10 billion at zero interest for the poorest nations.
Global infections have surpassed 108,000, resulting in more than 3,800 deaths since the virus originated in Wuhan, China.
