Bankruptcy rates in the services sector in the average country may climb by more than 20 percentage points in administration services, arts, entertainment and recreation, and education. Essential activities like agriculture, water and waste, may experience only small growth in bankruptcy rates, the IMF said.
More than one third of small businesses in Canada, South Korea, the U.K. and U.S. worry about viability or expect to close permanently within the next year, according to the Washington-based fund. While the fiscal costs of support for firms are substantial and rising debt levels are a serious concern, the costs of premature withdrawal are greater than the cost of continued support where needed, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a related blog post.
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.