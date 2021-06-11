India’s government is considering expanding Covid-related relief policies to further industries, the Economic Times reported, citing unidentified people. The move could include expanding a credit guarantee program and extending tax relief for construction, as well as more spending for rural programs. The number of new Covid cases in the country was 91,702.
Key Developments:
Pfizer Seeks Thai Regulator’s Approval for Its Covid Vaccine (1:57 p.m. HK)
A Pfizer representative submitted documents seeking approval for the vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration, its Secretary General Paisarn Dunkum said.
Thailand has already approved vaccines from Sinovac Biotech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Sinopharm.
Thai Central Bank Extends Debt Moratorium for Covid-Hit SMEs (1:36 p.m. HK)
The Bank of Thailand extended a limited debt moratorium until the end of the year to help some small and medium-sized businesses hurt by the country’s worst wave of coronavirus infections since the pandemic began.
“This is a targeted measure to mainly help SMEs that can’t open their businesses yet because of the latest outbreak”, Deputy Governor Ronadol Numnonda said. “But we don’t want banks to only extend debt repayment, we want them help with real debt restructuring so the companies survive after the outbreak.”
French Embassy in Thailand to Import 10,000 Vaccine Doses For Citizens (1:15 p.m. HK)
The embassy received permission to import 10,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate French citizens living in Thailand, Deputy Premier and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said after a meeting with Ambassador Thierry Mathou.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved by the Thai drug regulator in March, will be administered to French citizens over the age of 45. The shots are expected to be imported before the end of June
Philippines Eases Quarantine Rules for the Elderly (10:20 a.m. HK)
Fully vaccinated people over 65 years old are allowed to go out and travel to nearby areas as part of the government’s easing of strict quarantine rules on the elderly that have been in place for more than a year. Gyms and museums can also reopen at limited capacity. In addition, the government is considering allowing businesses to accommodate more customers by the middle of the month to help boost the economy as coronavirus cases subside.
Tokyo Olympics Should Shun Foreign VIPs, Opposition Leader Says (8:36 a.m. HK)
Foreign leaders, sponsors and even International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach should stay away from the Tokyo Games to minimize risks from the coronavirus, the leader of Japan’s main opposition party said.
“We shouldn’t let anyone into Japan other than those who are absolutely essential for the events,” Yukio Edano, 57, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday, six weeks before the Olympics are set to open on July 23. That means athletes, referees and support staff, he added.
Tokyo Plans to Cancel All Olympic Public Viewings, Jiji Says (8:18 a.m. HK)
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is planning to cancel all Olympic public viewings in the capital, Jiji reported, citing several unidentified people. The city will consider utilizing the sites for vaccinations.
In a separate report citing unidentified people, Jiji said a group of experts advising the Japanese government on Covid-19 is planning to warn that infection risk will increase if the games are held with spectators. The advisers, including Shigeru Omi, the head of a government coronavirus panel, won’t offer their view whether the games should be canceled or not.
Singapore-Australia Travel Corridor May Take Months to Open (7:59 a.m. HK)
A planned quarantine-free travel corridor between Australia and Singapore may take months to open because of delays to Australia’s Covid-19 vaccination program.
Indonesia to Start Offering Vaccines to All Adults in June (7:28 a.m. HK)
Indonesia plans to expand its Covid-19 vaccination program to anyone aged 18 years and older as early as this month or early July. The government seeks to begin offering the shots to 141.3 million people in a bid to reach herd immunity against the new coronavirus, said Siti Nadia Tarmizi, the spokeswoman for the government’s Covid-19 task force.
Bitcoin Gathering Was a Covid Hot Spot (6:30 a.m. HK)
Last week’s Bitcoin 2021 conference, which sold at least 12,000 tickets, brought mostly unmasked crowds together in Miami’s Wynwood arts district, was a hotspot for the outbreak, attendees said. There were also countless other gatherings and afterparties.
Cryptocurrency podcaster Luke Martin said he caught Covid-19 during the conference, one of the biggest events to take place in the U.S. since the pandemic began. Larry Cermak, research director at the Block, a cryptocurrency news and information website, said he hadn’t gotten it, but “everyone” whom he hung out with during the three days of conferencing and partying did.
The Miami conference had no vaccine verification and masking was rare. Although part of the event was outside, many Bitcoiners crowded into the warehouse-style space and private house parties. It’s wasn’t clear whether the attendees got the disease at the conference itself or at the gatherings. Some people came to town only for the networking.
Merkel’s G-7 Trip Unsettled by Hotel Outbreak (6:10 a.m. HK)
A Covid-19 outbreak in one of the G7 summit hotels set off alarm bells in the German delegation hours before Chancellor Angela Merkel’s arrival in the U.K.
Members of Merkel’s security detail were already staying in the Pedn Olva hotel, in the host town of St Ives, before local staff tested positive, according to a German official. For now, the security members have self-isolated, and the chancellor will attend the G-7 summit as planned, the person said, declining to be named because the details are confidential. German health authorities have declared Britain as high risk and travelers returning from the U.K. have to go into a two-week quarantine.
U.K. Pledges 100 Million Doses Globally (5:52 p.m. NY)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. will start donating vaccines to countries in need within weeks, with at least 100 million surplus doses set to be distributed in the next year.
Johnson’s announcement comes after U.S. President Joe Biden promised to donate half a billion Pfizer Inc. vaccines to 92 lower income countries and the African Union. Group of Seven leaders meeting from Friday in the U.K. are expected to collectively provide a billion extra doses with the aim of inoculating 80% of the world’s adult population and ending the pandemic in 2022.
N.Y. Takes Aim at Fake Vaccine Cards (4:33 p.m. NY)
Forging coronavirus vaccination cards would be a felony in New York under a bill passed by state lawmakers on Thursday. The legislation, which aims to ensure individuals do not misrepresent their vaccination history, now heads to Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Many sports arenas, entertainment venues, and some businesses are requiring proof of vaccination. The state since March has issued more than 1 million of its first-in-the-nation digital Excelsior Passes, according to data from the governor’s office. The passes are being used by businesses to verify proof of vaccination.
China Province Sees Sicker Patients (4:22 p.m. NY)
More than 10% of Covid-19 patients in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province, have become critically ill -- a higher percentage than in previous outbreaks in China, a local health official said at a media briefing, the Global Times reported.
Guan Xiangdong, a specialist with the local Covid-19 medical team, said he believed the reason was more virulent Covid strains. Many of the patients are senior citizens whose condition deteriorates quickly after the onset of symptoms, he said.
Biden Sets Date for Shipping Doses Worldwide (2:10 p.m. NY)
President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will begin shipping a half-billion donated doses of Pfizer Inc. coronavirus vaccines to countries in “dire need” in August, making good on a promise to lead the global campaign against the pandemic.
Biden said Thursday the U.S. purchase and donation of Pfizer’s shots would be the largest of any single country so far, and that the vaccines would come “with no strings attached” -- veiled criticism of Russia and China, which he’s accused of using vaccines as leverage in their foreign policy.
“We know the tragedy. We also know the path to recovery,” Biden said at Tregenna Castle in St. Ives, U.K. ahead of a Group of Seven summit. “The key to reopening and growing economies is to vaccinate your people.”
Earlier Thursday, U.S. officials said the Biden administration will slash in half its $4 billion commitment to the Covax international vaccine consortium to help pay for the purchase of the Pfizer shots.
CDC to Meet on Vaccine Heart Risk (12:09 p.m. NY)
U.S. public health advisers will meet to discuss a potential link between Covid-19 shots that use messenger RNA technology and heart inflammation after hundreds of vaccinated people experienced a condition called myocarditis.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will gather on June 18 to discuss an increase in reported cases of the condition, particularly among adolescents and young adults. Covid vaccines made by Moderna Inc. and partners Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s use mRNA technology.
U.K. Set to Delay Final Reopening (11:38 a.m. NY)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to delay the final stage of pandemic lockdown easing in England, in a blow to hospitality and entertainment businesses that want to see social-distancing rules dropped.
Johnson is due to announce on Monday whether he will lift remaining curbs, imposed in January to contain a wave of infections, on June 21.
