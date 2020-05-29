Iraq announced a seven-day curfew and a halt in flights from abroad to curb the outbreak. Italy will start allowing travel next week, despite objections over the movement of people from the hard-hit region near Milan.

Key Developments:

AD

• Virus Tracker: Cases top 5.9 million; deaths over 365,000

• Texas shows the world how to reopen cautiously, for now

• Europeans not feeling very hopeful about their economy just yet

AD

• Race to the freezer: Europe’s food glut has nowhere to go

• EU revamps steel-import limits as virus-hit economy recovers

• How China tested 11 million people in just two weeks

• Baseball on ESPN: Korea’s major league plays through pandemic

• Brits emerge from lockdown to find affordable dining at risk

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus. For a look back at this week’s top stories from QuickTake, click here.

AD

Somalia Votes in 2021, Despite Outbreak (10:30 a.m. NY)

Somalia will push ahead with elections in early 2021, Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre said after a cabinet meeting, removing doubt that the spread of Covid-19 will delay the vote.

The Horn-of-Africa nation is seeking debt relief as the pandemic adds to its woes, from an insurgency to locusts. It has almost 2,000 cases and a health system ill-equipped to handle the outbreak.

AD

South Africa Allows Domestic Flights (10:20 a.m. NY)

South Africa will permit air travel from four main airports starting Monday as the nation eases lockdown measures. Limited domestic flights will be allowed for business, and passengers must give a reason, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said in a televised briefing on Saturday.

AD

India to Ease Lockdown in Stages (8:52 a.m. NY)

India announced a phased lifting of the nationwide lockdown by allowing malls, restaurants and places of worship to open from June 8, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The country, which had enforced sweeping and strict stay-at-home orders from March 25, will limit the stringent rules to areas that have a large number of active cases. Authorities will decide to open schools and colleges in July, while international air travel will resume in the final phase. The exit plan comes even as India has been unable to flatten its curve despite the restrictions which have left its already troubled economy in deep disrepair.

AD

AD

Merkel May Skip G-7 (8:42 a.m. NY)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, citing the pandemic, indicated she may not travel to the U.S. in June to attend a physical meeting of the Group of Seven leaders, an event that President Donald Trump heralded as a great sign of “normalization.”

“Given the current state of events, in view of the overall pandemic situation, she’s unable to confirm her personal participation,” a government spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Saturday. “She will continue to monitor further developments of the pandemic.”

EU Urges U.S. to Reconsider WHO Decision (8:24 a.m. NY)

The European Union called on the U.S. to reconsider its decision to terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization, which President Donald Trump has accused of being too deferential to China.

AD

AD

“Global cooperation and solidarity through multilateral efforts are the only effective and viable avenues to win this battle the world is facing,” according to a joint statement Saturday from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the bloc’s chief foreign envoy, Josep Borrell. “We urge the U.S. to reconsider its announced decision.”

Portugal’s Virus Cases Slow (8:04 a.m. NY)

Portugal reported 257 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total to 32,203, after recording more than 300 infections in each of the two previous days, the government said. The increase in new cases has been mostly in the greater Lisbon area and led the government on Friday to delay the planned reopening of malls in that region. The number of cases in intensive care units fell to 63 on Saturday, remaining at the lowest level since March.

AD

AD

Italy to Open Travel Even for Lombardy (7:04 a.m. NY)

Italy’s health minister confirmed the country can go ahead with the plan to start allowing travel across the nation next week, even as some regional governors oppose letting people from the hard-hit Lombardy region move freely.

Data on the spread of the virus is improving and allows for the reopening among regions, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told newswire Ansa. The announcement came after a late night meeting with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and various coalition party representatives and ministers.

Macau’s Economy Shrinks by Almost Half (6:46 a.m. NY)

Macau’s economy posted a deeper contraction in the first quarter as lockdown measures introduced to contain the virus outbreak hit revenue from gambling, hotels, and tourism.

AD

Gross domestic product in Macau plummeted 48.7% in the first three months of 2020, according to the city’s statistics department. That is the fifth straight quarterly decline.

AD

Belgium’s Socialists Propose $41.7 Billion Stimulus (6:14 a.m. NY)

Paul Magnette, the head of Belgium’s Socialist party, proposed a 37.6 billion-euro ($41.7 billion) stimulus package to combat the economic toll of the global pandemic, according to an interview with Le Soir. The aid would target catering, cultural and health-care industries, he said.

Iran Reports Fewer New Cases (6:12 a.m. NY)

Iran’s infection tally rose to 148,950 as the daily number of new cases dropped to 2,282 from 2,819 on Friday, the highest daily number of cases in eight weeks. The virus death toll reached 7,734 with 57 more deaths overnight.

AD

S&P Sees Abu Dhabi, Bahrain Economies Shrinking (5:20 p.m. HK)

Abu Dhabi’s economy will contract 7.5% this year, S&P Global Ratings said, citing lower oil production and the pandemic.

AD

Bahrain’s economy will shrink 5% this year because of low oil prices, although government stimulus measures should provide some support, S&P said. The ratings company expects Bahrain’s economy to rebound in 2021 as oil prices recover and regional activity increases.

Indonesia Gears Up for Post-Holiday Return (5:02 p.m. HK)

Indonesia’s capital Jakarta is anticipating one million vehicles will enter the city as people return from Eid al-Fitr holidays. Traffic, including motorcycles, is projected to peak from Saturday to Monday, according to a Cabinet Secretariat statement. While the figure is lower compared to the 2.8 million vehicles recorded last year, the flow of so many travelers is raising concern as the nation’s coronavirus cases grow.

Indonesia now has the highest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia, with 1,573 people succumbing to the disease as of Saturday. New cases have more than doubled in May, with the total reaching 25,773.

AD

Uzbekistan Extends Lockdown (3:36 p.m. HK)

The Uzbek government has decided to extend lockdown restrictions until June 15. Central Asia’s most populous nation has confirmed 3,513 cases of infection of the coronavirus, with 14 deaths and 2,728 recoveries.

Singapore Reports 506 New Cases (3:30 p.m. HK)

Singapore reported 506 new infections as of Saturday, according to a statement from its Health Ministry. A vast majority of the additional infections are of work permit-holders who live in foreign workers’ dormitories, according to the statement. The ministry is expected to provide additional details in the evening, it added.

Chinese Vaccine Expected to Begin Mass Output This Year (3:25 p.m. HK)

A front-running Covid-19 vaccine being developed in China is expected to be available as soon as the end of this year, according to a report published in the official Wechat account of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

The vaccine, jointly developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products and China National Biotec Group Co., has completed phase II testing and may be ready for the market at the end of this year or early next year, said the report.

The production line for the vaccine will be fully disinfected and closed in preparation for output to start Saturday, and will have a manufacturing capacity of 100 million-120 million vaccines each year.

Iran Lifts Restriction on Shopping Hours (2:26 p.m. HK)

Iran has lifted a restriction on the operating hours of shopping malls in the latest step of reopening the economy. Meanwhile, all mosques in the country will be open to worshipers for daily prayers three times a day, President Hassan Rouhani said in a national coronavirus taskforce briefing broadcast on state TV.

South Korea Has Outbreak at Distribution Center (1:46 p.m. HK)

South Korea reported 39 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours as health officials seek to control a new outbreak at a distribution center for Softbank-backed Coupang Corp., an e-commerce company.

A total of 108 infections are related to the center, the vice head of the Korea CDC said in a briefing. That tally includes 73 employees and 35 people who might have come into contact with the employees. A separate outbreak related to nightclubs in Itaewon, Seoul have increased to 269 infections as of Saturday, Kwon said.

Most Australians Support State Border Closures (1:40 p.m. HK)

The majority of Australians approve of states’ decisions to shut their borders amid the coronavirus crisis, according to a new poll.

More than three in four Australians surveyed this week said they back the closures, including 40% who “strongly” support them, according to a release by The Australia Institute, a public policy group that commissioned the poll. One in five opposed the states’ measures.

“The strong support for state border closures shows that while there is much public relief with some public health restrictions lifting, there is also still much community concern regarding the spread of Covid-19,” Ben Oquist, the institute’s executive director, said in the release.

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects California Church (12:36 p.m. HK)

A divided U.S. Supreme Court refused to exempt a San Diego church from crowd limits imposed by California to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s liberals in the 5-4 majority, writing that judges should be reluctant to second-guess state officials on questions of health and safety during a pandemic. The order came hours after the court refused to intervene on behalf of two Chicago-area churches that said Illinois coronavirus restrictions were so strict they violated the Constitution.

Singapore, China to Allow Essential Travel (9:42 a.m. HK)

Singapore and China have agreed to allow essential travel for business and official purposes between the two countries in early June, according to a joint emailed statement.

The Fast Lane arrangement will be first applied between Singapore and six Chinese provinces or municipalities directly under the central government, and will gradually expand to include additional areas. Covid-19 prevention and control measures will remain in place.

The agreement comes as countries cautiously seek to begin so-called “travel bubbles” after the pandemic shut down borders. China, where the coronavirus first emerged, appears to have brought its cases under control, while Singapore is moving toward opening its economy after wrestling to contain an outbreak among thousands of foreign workers.

China Cargo Ship Source of Two New Infections (9:35 a.m. HK)

Two crew members of a Chinese-registered cargo ship, Zhong Chang Rong Sheng, tested positive for Covid-19 in China’s Shandong Province after they arrived from India via Singapore, state television CCTV reported on its official Weibo account.

The two Chinese nationals, and another crew member who hasn’t tested positive, have been hospitalized, while the remaining 19 people on board are still under quarantine on the vessel. It docked at Lanshan Port of Rizhao in Shandong province on May 27. The two infections are among four new coronavirus cases, all imported, reported by China.

United Airlines Will Add Back International Flights in July (8:30 a.m. HK)

United Airlines Holdings Inc. will add back some international flying in July, saying demand has “risen modestly” in some markets after the Covid-19 pandemic all but wiped out travel.

Flights will resume or increase on 40 international routes in July, United said in a statement Friday. The Chicago-based airline will serve only 27 foreign routes in June. United has said its overall schedule will be down about 75% from a year earlier in July, compared with a 90% reduction currently.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com