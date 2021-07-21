While weakening demand sent inflation to a 10-month low in June, Indonesia has little room to lower rates further without undercutting the rupiah. The local currency has fallen more than 2% since the last rate-setting meeting June 17, fanned by fears that the fast-spreading delta variant could lead to the sort of massive outbreaks that beset India and Brazil. The sell-off is worsened by signals the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon start discussing monetary tightening.