Judge Nicholas Hamblen said the Supreme Court substantially allowed the appeals brought by the Financial Conduct Authority and substantially dismissed the appeals brought by the insurers.
“The judgment should be a massive boost to all businesses reeling from a third lockdown who can now demand their claims are paid,” said Richard Leedham, a partner at Mishcon de Reya who represents the Hiscox Action Group of policy holders. “The hope and expectation of our clients is that the claim adjustment process starts immediately and that insurers will not continue to cause further distress by further unnecessary delay.”
The shares of Hiscox were down 5.7% at 10:13 a.m. in London, after falling as much as 5.8%.
Business-interruption insurance, which covers earnings lost when companies have to shut for a period of time, has been one of the most costly and contentious policy lines as the pandemic batters the economy. The Association of British Insurers has estimated that its members could pay around 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) to firms forced to close during government-imposed lockdowns.
The London case is just one example of many battles being waged between policyholders and insurance firms all over the world.
Restaurant owners in New Orleans last month asked a Louisiana judge to order some Lloyd’s of London insurers to cover losses from the outbreak, the first of a growing number of U.S. business-interruption claims to go to trial. Movie theater operator Cinemark Holdings Inc. has sued its insurer for refusing to cover $400 million in losses and legal expenses.
