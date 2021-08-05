“Small-business owners struggled to find qualified workers for their open positions, which has impaired business activity in the busy summer months,” Bill Dunkelberg, the NFIB’s chief economist, said in a statement. “Owners are raising compensation” to lure workers, he said.
Job skills remain a problem for companies, with 93% indicating there were few or no qualified applicants for open positions, the report showed.
The share of small business intending to hire in the next three months held close to a record, while the number reporting they had raised worker pay also remained near a series high.
