“The tight labor market is the biggest concern for small businesses who are competing with various factors such as supplemental unemployment benefits, childcare and in-person school restrictions, and the virus,” Bill Dunkelberg, the NFIB’s chief economist, said in a statement.
“Many small business owners who are trying to hire are finding themselves unsuccessful and are having to delay the hiring or offer higher wages,” Dunkelberg said.
Within construction, 58% of respondents reported few or no qualified applicants.
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.