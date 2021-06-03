“Owners are offering higher wages to try to remedy the labor shortage problem,” Bill Dunkelberg, the NFIB’s chief economist, said in a statement. “Ultimately, higher labor costs are being passed on to customers in higher selling prices.”
Some 93% of business owners reported few or no qualified applications for positions they need to fill. Within construction, 66% of respondents reported few or no qualified job seekers, up from 58% a month earlier.
