• Consumers are saving their higher wages amid increasing geopolitical uncertainty and rising inflation

• Bloomberg Economics says it would take a lot to push the U.S. into a recession in 2022

• The Senate confirmed President Joe Biden’s choice to oversee a key Commerce Department agency

• Millions in the U.K. could fall into poverty as household energy prices hit a record and a payroll-tax increase comes into force

• Asia’s manufacturing resurgence softened as factories saw worsening supply shortages and soaring costs

• South Korea’s exports swelled to a record in March amid global upheavals

• Australia named Michele Bullock as the Reserve Bank’s first female deputy governor

• Euro-zone inflation accelerated to another all-time high as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled global supply chains and provided a fresh driver for already-soaring energy costs

