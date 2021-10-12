Estimates for loan growth at the four biggest U.S. banks vary widely, with analysts expecting total loans to be little changed from a year earlier and up slightly from the second quarter. Total loans are forecast to gain 5.4% from a year earlier at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and 5.3% at Citigroup Inc., while dropping 8.5% at Wells Fargo and 3.3% at Bank of America Corp., according to analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Growth from the second quarter is expected at all but Wells Fargo, where a 0.3% drop is forecast.