“We are doing all we can to identify those instances and cooperating with law enforcement where appropriate,” according to the memo. The bank asked workers to report any conduct that violates its policies.
JPMorgan spokeswoman Trish Wexler declined to comment.
The Small Business Administration’s PPP program was the centerpiece of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package enacted in March and allowed small businesses to apply for a loans of as much as $10 million each. JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank, issued about 280,000 loans totaling more than $29 billion, making it the top PPP lender in the country, according to SBA data.
The U.S. Department of Justice has been pursuing cases of potential fraud in the emergency program. A congressional subcommittee found earlier this month that more than $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief went to U.S. small businesses that received multiple loans, according to a report that also raised red flags for potential fraud with thousands of other companies.
