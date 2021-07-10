Some engineers and developers at the company said employees quit over frustration that new features and products were being prioritized over fixing problems. Others were laid off in 2018, when Kaseya began moving jobs to Minsk, Belarus, where it recruited more than 40 people to do software development work that had previously been carried out in the U.S., according to two of the former employees familiar with the matter. Four of the ex-workers said they viewed the outsourcing of work to Belarus as a potential security issue, given the country’s close political allegiance with the Russian government.